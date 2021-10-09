Blue Devils outlast Rock Hill, 12-6

PEDRO, Ohio — A fight to the finish.

The Gallia Academy football team scored once in the air and one more time on the ground in the second half, which broke a scoreless tie at halftime Friday night en route to a nailbiting 12-6 victory over host Rock Hill in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup in Lawrence County.

Both the Redmen (2-4, 1-4 OVC) and the visiting Blue Devils (3-2, 1-1) battled through more than 34 minutes of regulation without a single point being put on the board, but the Blue and White had their first breakthrough moment with 1:04 remaining in the third period.

Briar Williams hauled in a 9-yard pass from Brody Fellure to give the guests what proved to be a permanent lead of 6-0.

The score remained that way until late in the fourth, but a 20-yard scamper by Hunter Shamblin allowed GAHS to secure a 12-point advantage with just 64 seconds left in regulation.

RHHS got a 2-yard touchdown run from Trent Williams with two seconds remaining to wrap up the 6-point outcome.

Gallia Academy — which snapped a 2-game losing skid — outgained the hosts by a 254-242 overall margin in total yards of offense, which included a 125-39 advantage through the air.

The Redmen — who forced two of the three takeaways in the contest — claimed a 17-12 advantage in first downs. The Blue Devils were penalized 12 times for 115 yards, while the Rock Hill was flagged seven times for 40 yards.

Shamblin paced the guests with 92 rushing yards on 16 carries, followed by Fellure with 23 yards on five totes to go along with 10-of-13 passing night for 125 yards, a score and a pick. Williams led the GAHS wideouts with three catches for 30 yards.

Case Delong led RHHS with 57 rushing yards on 11 carries, with Williams completing 8-of-15 passes for 39 yards. Owen Hankins led the Rock Hill receivers with five catches for 12 yards.

Gallia Academy returns to action Friday when it hosts Ironton in an OVC matchup at 7 p.m.

