Blue Devils win D2 district title

WILLIAMSPORT, Ohio — Back-to-back.

The Gallia Academy boys golf team notched its second straight district title and is headed to the state tournament for the 11th time in program history following a 13-stroke victory over the field Wednesday at the Division II Southeast District golf championships held at Crown Hill Golf Club in Pickaway County.

The Blue Devils — who were 12th out of a dozen teams last year in their first return to state since 2011 — will have three players returning to the state tournament from a year ago in junior Laith Hamid, senior Hunter Cook and senior William Hendrickson.

Both junior Gavin Long and junior Cody Bowman will be advancing to the state level for the first time in their varsity careers.

GAHS posted a winning tally of 324, which was a baker’s dozen better than that of runner-up Fairland (337). Wheelersburg (343), Unioto (346) and Fairfield Union (350) completed the top-half of the 10-team field.

Gallia Academy recorded four of the top 11 individual efforts on the day and had all five linksters post top-20 performances.

Cook led the Blue Devils with a sixth place effort of 44-35 for a 79. Hamid (41-39) and Hendrickson (40-42) respectively finished seventh and eighth with rounds of 80 and 82.

Long (41-42) completed the team scoring with an 11th place effort of 83, while Bowman (41-46) was 20th with an 87.

Oak Hill senior Kameron Maple won medalist honors with a 2-over par round of 74, firing splits of 36 and 38. Landon Roberts of Fairland was the overall runner-up with a 37-38 effort of 75.

Meigs sophomore Landon McGee ended up in a 3-way tie for 37th place overall after firing splits of 45 and 47 for a 92.

The top team and top individual advanced to the D-2 state tournament next week.

GAHS — which has previously advanced to state in 1971, 1974 (spring), 1976-78, 1996-98, 2011 and 2020 — placed third overall in the 2011 D-2 championship at NorthStar Golf Club in Sunbury.

Gallipolis High School — separate from Gallia Academy’s history — also earned eight state berths in 1938-40, 1942 and 1962-65, which included a runner-up effort back in 1938.

The OHSAA D-2 boys championships will be held at NorthStar on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15-16.

Point, Wahama end seasons at state

WHEELING, W.Va. — Mason County came away with a pair of top-20 individual efforts on Tuesday and Wednesday at the 2021 WVSSAC state golf championships held at Oglebay Resort.

Point Pleasant finished last out of eight teams in the Class AA tournament, but the Black Knights received a sixth place effort from Brennen Sang — the highest placement of any of the five local golfers competing at the event.

Sang (85-82) joined Winfield’s Stephen McDavid (81-86) in sharing sixth place honors with matching final scores of 167 — which was 25-over par for the 2-day event.

Joseph Milhoan (108-97) ended up 31st overall with a 205, while Bronson Shepard (115-117) and Elijah Grady (122-124) respectively added efforts of 232 and 246.

PPHS ended the event with a final tally of 604, four shots off of the pace of seventh place Phillip Barbour. Herbert Hoover won the Class AA crown with a 498, with Winfield placing second with a 507.

Bryson Beaver of Herbert Hoover won double-A medalist honors with a 13-over par performance of 155. Tanner Vest of Shady Spring was the runner-up with a 159.

Wahama’s Connor Ingels was the lone area participant in the Class A tournament. Ingels ended up posting a 41-over par effort of 93 and 90 for a final score of 183, placing him 17th overall.

Brandon Lawhon of St. Marys won Class A medalist honors with matching rounds of 80 for an 18-over par effort of 160. Justin Doerr of Wheeling Central Catholic was the runner-up with a 163.

St. Marys won the Class A championship with a 504, while Wheeling Central Catholic was second with a 511.

George Washington won the Class AAA title with a 485 and Cabell Midland was second with a 493.

Zan Hill (79-75) of Woodrow Wilson claimed Class AAA medalist honors with a 12-over par performance of 154. Cameron Jarvis (78-77) of CMHS was the runner-up with a 155.

Pictured are members of the 2021 Gallia Academy Blue Devils varsity boys golf team. Kneeling in front, from left, are Aiden Toler, Dalton Mershon, William Hendrickson, Cody Bowman, Gavin Long, Abraham Dixon, Mason Washington and Nathanael Baird. Standing in back are Evan Pope, Hunter Cook, Beau Johnson, Laith Hamid, Kael O' Brien, Silas Patterson, Carson Call and Josh Brumfield.

