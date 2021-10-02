Posted on by

Week 7 OVP football box scores


Coal Grove 34, Gallia Academy 25

CGHS 7 14 6 7 34
GAHS 0 7 12 6 25

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

CG: Chase Hall 3 run (Justin Newcomb kick) 6:01

Second Quarter

CG: Hall 1 run (Newcomb kick) 4:12

GA: Brody Fellure 26 run (Caleb Stout kick) 1:47

CG: Jarren Hicks 26 run (Newcomb kick) 0:31.3

Third Quarter

GA: Fellure 1 run (run failed) 8:08

CG: Hall 2 run (run failed) 6:43

GA: Hunter Shamblin 1 run (run failed) 1:57

Fourth Quarter

CG: Steven Simpson 11 run (Newcomb kick) 1:45

GA: Kenyon Franklin 5 pass from Fellure (pass failed) 0:00.3

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * CG GA
First Downs 20 17
Rushes-Yards 52-331 31-125
Pass Yards 45 232
Total Yards 376 357
Comp-Att-Int 1-2-0 15-22-1
Penalties-Yards 5-31 14-115
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 4-1

RUSHING

CG: Chase Hall 36-230, Steven Simpson 10-56, Jarren Hicks 3-29, Gavin Gipson 2-16, Whyatt Mannon 1-0.

GA: Brody Fellure 18-74, Hunter Shamblin 12-49, Briar Williams 1-2.

PASSING

CG: Whyatt Mannon 1-2-0 45.

GA: Brody Fellure 15-22-1 232.

RECEIVING

CG: Steve Easterling 1-45.

GA: Mason Skidmore 5-92, Kenyon Franklin 5-64, Joey Darnbrough 2-40, Briar Williams 1-19, Hunter Shamblin 1-18, Paolo Jones 1-(-2).

Athens 49, Meigs 35

MHS 7 7 14 7 35
AHS 6 22 7 14 49

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

M: Coulter Cleland 18 run (Matt Barr kick) 4:14

A: Levi Neal 30 pass from Landon Wheatley (kick failed) 1:25

Second Quarter

A: Derrick Welsh 82 INT return (Neal pass from Wheatley) 5:39

A: Wheatley 72 run (Luke Brandes kick) 2:36

M: Griffin Cleland 24 pass from Coulter Cleland (Barr kick) 0:34

A: Welsh 8 pass from Wheatley (Brandes kick) 0:08

Third Quarter

M: Jake McElroy 1 run (Barr kick) 7:51

M: Barr 3 run (Barr kick) 3:52

A: Welsh 20 pass from Wheatley (Brandes kick) 1:20

Fourth Quarter

A: Brandes 11 run (Brandes kick) 10:15

A: Brandes 12 run (Brandes kick) 3:02

M: Wes Metzger 20 pass from Coulter Cleland (Barr kick) 0:39

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * M A
First Downs 17 25
Rushes-Yards 31-166 22-234
Pass Yards 174 189
Total Yards 340 423
Comp-Att-Int 25-40-1 12-17-0
Penalties-Yards 4-30 2-15
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-2

RUSHING

M: Coulter Cleland 9-68, Matt Barr 12-59, Jake McElroy 10-39.

A: Landon Wheatley 9-136, Luke Brandes 12-84, Markus Stevens 1-14.

PASSING

M: Coulter Cleland 24-39-2 159, Jake McElroy 1-1-0 15.

A: Landon Wheatley 12-17-0 189.

RECEIVING

M: Griffin Cleland 10-57, Morgan Roberts 5-26, Wes Metzger 4-49, Matt Barr 2-1, Jake McElroy 1-15.

A: Alex Pero 4-31, Derrick Welsh 3-64, Marcus Stevens 3-55, Levi Neal 2-39.

Wahama 60, Hundred 14

HHS 0 6 0 8 14
WHS 34 6 13 7 60

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

W: Aaron Henry run (Wyatt Harris kick) 11:42

W: Kase Stewart run (kick failed) 8:46

W: Connor Lambert 45 punt return (Harris kick) 7:00

W: Andrew Roush run (Harris kick) 5:41

W: Sawyer VanMatre run (Harris kick) 1:52

Second Quarter

W: Dillian Fields run (kick failed) 11:24

H: Everette Johnson run (run failed) 1:24

Third Quarter

W: Henry run (Harris kick) 6:36

W: William McCallister run (kick failed) 1:46

Fourth Quarter

H: Zack Wise run (run good) 8:25

W: Trenton Zuspan run (Harris kick) 3:38

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * H W
First Downs 12 10
Rushes-Yards 42-148 28-454
Pass Yards 66 12
Total Yards 214 466
Comp-Att-Int 5-14-2 1-1-0
Penalties-Yards 1-5 3-45
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-2

RUSHING

H: N/A

W: William McCallister 4-86, Aaron Henry 2-78, Sawyer VanMatre 2-76, Trenton Zuspan 8-75, Dillian Fields 1-61, Bryce Zuspan 4-29, Kase Stewart 2-24, Angel Garcia 2-15, Andrew Roush 1-5, Wyatt Harris 2-5.

PASSING

H: N/A

W: Trenton Zuspan 1-1-0 12.

RECEIVING

H: N/A

W: Connor Lambert 1-12.

Trimble 40, South Gallia 0

THS 14 26 0 0 40
SGHS 0 0 0 0 0

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

T: Tabor Lackey 40 run (Bryce Downs kick) 9:49

T: Bryce Downs 33 run (Blake Guffey kick) 4:35

Second Quarter

T: Blake Guffey 15 pass from Lackey (Downs kick) 12:00

T: Austin Wisor 2 pass from Lackey (kick failed) 10:00

T: Will Freeborn 6 pass from Lackey (kick failed) 7:11

T: Downs 50 run(Downs kick) 4:25

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * T SG
First Downs 14 3
Rushes-Yards 13-242 33-44
Pass Yards 76 4
Total Yards 318 48
Comp-Att-Int 8-15-0 1-4-0
Penalties-Yards 4-40 3-25
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 3-3

RUSHING

T: Bryce Downs 9-162, Tabor Lackey 2-58, Austin Wisor 1-22, Tyler Hill 1-0.

SG: Devin Siders 6-21, Noah Cremeens 3-18, E.J. Siders 7-14, Tristan Saber 3-1, Ethan Stanley 1-0, Noah White 6-(-3), Ean Combs 7-(-7).

PASSING

T: Tabor Lackey 8-14-0 76, Casey Davis 0-1-0 0.

SG: Tristan Saber 1-3-0 4, Noah Cremeens 0-1-0 0.

RECEIVING

T: Blake Guffey 3-38, Will Freeborn 2-26, Tucker Dixon 1-8, Austin Wisor 2-4.

SG: Noah Cremeens 1-4.

Waterford 55, Southern 0

WHS 6 29 7 7 55
SHS 0 0 0 0 0

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

W: Holden Dailey 1 run (PAT failed)

Second Quarter

W: Dailey 42 run (PAT failed)

W: Safety

W: Jacob Pantelidis 9 run (PAT good)

W: Pantelidis 5 pass from Grant McCutcheon (PAT good)

W: Pantelidis 50 pass from McCutcheon (PAT good)

Third Quarter

W: Dailey 6 run (PAT good)

Fourth Quarter

W: Pantelidis 20 run (PAT good)

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * W S
First Downs 20 13
Rushes-Yards 28-216 39-109
Pass Yards 144 0
Total Yards 360 109
Comp-Att-Int 7-9-0 0-9-1
Penalties-Yards 5-65 6-30
Fumbles Lost 2 0

RUSHING

W: Holden Dailey 10-108, Jacob Pantelidis 3-34, 33 9-34, Mason Heiss 2-21, Lane Cline 2-11, No. 20 2-8.

S: Josh Diddle 12-49, Carson Reuter 15-46, Derek Griffith 4-15, Josiah Smith 5-1, Ryan Casto 1-(-1), Cade Anderson 2-(-1).

PASSING

W: Grant McCutcheon 7-9-0 144.

S: Josiah Smith 0-7-1 0, Andy Doczi 0-2-0 0.

RECEIVING

W: Jacob Pantelidis 2-80, Andrew Taylor 2-23, Holden Dailey 2-11, Mason Heiss 1-30.

S: None.