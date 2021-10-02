Waterford tops Tornadoes, 55-0

RACINE, Ohio — After averaging 65 points in back-to-back wins, the Southern football team suffered its second straight setback via shutout on Friday night during a 55-0 loss to visiting Waterford in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup at Roger Lee Adams Memorial Field.

The host Tornadoes (3-3, 2-1 TVC Hocking) surrendered a season-high in points during their Homecoming contest and mustered just 109 yards of total offense, while the Wildcats (4-2, 2-1) provided a balanced attack that resulted in 360 total yards of offense and seven touchdowns to go along with a defensive safety.

Holden Daily gave WHS a permanent lead with a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, then added a second scoring run — this time for 42 yards — for an early 12-0 edge . Waterford’s defense came up with a safety on the ensuing Southern drive for a 14-0 advantage.

Jacob Pantelidis tacked on a 9-yard run for a 21-point cushion, then hauled in a pair of TD pass from Grant McCutcheon that covered five and 50 yards for a sizable 35-0 lead at the intermission.

Dailey added a 6-yard scoring run in the third quarter and Pantelidis tacked on a 20-yard run in the fourth to wrap up the 55-point outcome.

Waterford claimed a 20-13 edge in first downs and outgained the hosts by a 360-109 overall margin in total yards. The Tornadoes did finish the night plus-1 in turnover differential after coming away with two of the three takeaways.

Josh Diddle led the SHS rushing attack with 49 yards on 12 carries, followed by Carson Reuter with 46 yards on 15 attempts. The Tornadoes went a combined 0-for-9 passing that included one interception.

Dailey led the Wildcats with 108 rushing yards on 10 totes, while McCutcheon went 7-of-9 passing for 144 yards. Pantelidis hauled in two passes for 80 yards and also rushed three times for 34 yards while amassing four total touchdowns.

Southern has been shut out in all three of its losses this year by a combined score of 118-0.

Southern is slated to travel to Manchester on Friday night for a non-conference matchup at 7 p.m.

