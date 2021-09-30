Blue Devils win D-2 golf sectional

McDERMOTT, Ohio — Well beyond Meat Loaf standards.

For the 12th time in 13 years, the Gallia Academy golf team is headed to the district level after capturing its first sectional title in a decade at the 2021 Division II sectional golf tournament held at Elks Country Club in Scioto County.

The Blue Devils posted a 2-stroke victory over the 14-team field with a final tally of 342. Piketon (344) was the overall runner-up, while Wheelersburg (346), Fairland (356) and Minford (363) also secured district berths.

Landon Roberts of Fairland won medalist honors with a 3-over par round of 75, while Owe Mault of Wheelersburg was the runner-up with a 77.

Laith Hamid paced Gallia Academy with a third-place effort of 80, followed by Hunter Cook and Cody Bowman with matching rounds of 87. Beau Johnson completed the winning tally with an 88, while William Hendickson also carded a 91.

Kameron Maple (81) of Oak Hill, Jackson McComas (83) of Chesapeake, Brayden Sexton (85) of South Point, Jaxon Montgomery (89) of Wellston secured individual berths at the district level.

Dylan Collins (90) of Oak Hill defeated three other golfers with a par on the first playoff hole for the remaining district spot.

Gallia Academy advances to the D-2 district tournament on Wednesday at Crown Hill Golf Club in Williamsport.

McGee advances to district for Meigs

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — River Valley and Meigs respectively landed the last two spots in the 15-team field on Tuesday at the 2021 Division II sectional golf tournament held at the Jaycess Golf Course in Ross County.

The Raiders were 14th overall with a 448 and the Marauders were last with a 456. Circleville won the D-2 sectional with a 338, while Unioto (339), Washington Court House (356), Fairfield Union (366) and Alexander (377) secured the remaining five team berths for districts.

Caunner Clay paced the Raiders with a 94, followed by Ethan Jagers with a 102 and Ethan Roberts with a 118. Scott Yost completed the team score with a 134, while Thomas Stout added a 144 as well.

Landon McGee led MHS with an 86 — the top individual qualifying effort from a non-advancing team. Gunnar Peavley was next with a 96 and Coen Hall added a 122. Aiden Justice completed the team tally with a 152.

Jack Holcomb of Circleville won medalist honors with a 3-over par round of 75. Charlie Lewis of Unioto was the runner-up with a 79.

Jon Grondolsky (86) of Zane Trace, Dilon Riffle (87) of Logan Elm, Wesley Potts (87) of McClain and Dominick Bush (89) of Westfall for the other district advancees individually.

McGee advances to the D-2 district tournament on Wednesday at Crown Hill Golf Club in Williamsport.

Trio advances to D-3 districts

JACKSON, Ohio — Eastern is sending a pair and Southern also had one golfer moving on to the district tournament after Wednesday afternoon’s Division III sectional golf tournament held at Franklin Valley Golf Club in the Apple City.

The Eagles just missed the team cut after placing sixth with a score of 413, while the Tornadoes were ninth out of 11 teams with a 450.

Belpre won the D-3 title with a 332, while South Webster (351), Coal Grove (377), Waterford (378) and Ironton Saint Joseph (396) secured the remaining five team berths for districts.

Jacob Smeeks of Belpre won medalist honors with a 5-over par round of 77. Mason Jackson of Federal Hocking was the overall runner-up with an 80.

Both Ethan Short (90) and Colton McDaniel (98) secured districts berths for EHS individually. Wyatt McCune was next for Eastern with a 11, while Logan Bailey completed the team score with a 114. Jacob Spencer also shot a 116.

Tanner Lisle advanced to districts and led the Tornadoes with an 88, followed by Cruz Brinager and Dylan Haye with respective efforts of 108 and 125. Jesse Caldwell completed the SHS tally with a 129, while Aaron Vance added a 130 as well.

Zach North of Trimble carded a 98 and joined Jackson, Lisle, Short and McDaniel as individual qualifiers for the D-3 district tournament, which is Monday at the Elks Country Club in McDermott.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

