Lady Raiders fall to Wellston

BIDWELL, Ohio — Consistent … just not the way you’d hope.

For the second time in as many meetings this fall, the River Valley volleyball team dropped a 5-game heartbreaker to visiting Wellston on Tuesday during a 25-23, 20-25, 25-18, 15-25, 15-11 decision in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division contest in Gallia County.

The Lady Raiders (3-11, 0-8 TVC Ohio) won the even sets to keep pace with the Lady Rockets, but a fifth and decisive game ultimately went in favor of WHS for the season sweep.

The hosts, ironically, scored two more points in the loss that Wellston did. The Lady Rockets also won the first matchup back on Aug. 31.

Hannah Allison, Riley Bradley and Maddie Hall paced RVHS with service aces apiece, while Bradley and Leah Roberts led the net attack with 12 and 11 kills respectively.

Hall made a team-high 18 digs and Allison handed out a team-best 12 assists.

Black Knights stay unbeaten

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. — Hardly unlucky.

The Point Pleasant boys soccer team won its 13th straight match on Tuesday with a 5-0 decision over host Ravenswood in a non-conference matchup.

The unbeaten Black Knights (13-0-0) notched their sixth shutout of the season, but found themselves deadlocked in a scoreless tie at the intermission.

Nich Cichon-Ledderhose broke things wide open in a 5-minute span after scoring on a header in the 45th minute and then nailing a penalty kick in the 50th minute for a near-instant 2-0 advantage.

Jaden Reed scored from 18 yards out in the 58th minute, then Reed added another goal in the 64th minute for a 4-goal cushion. Both Reed goals were assisted by Colton Young.

Tyson Richards added a tap-in on an Austin Weikle pass in the 75th minute, completing the scoring at 5-0. Caden Barger also had an assist, while Reed drew the foul that led to the penalty kick.

PPHS outshot the Red Devils (8-4-0) by a 25-0 margin and recorded all 13 corner kicks in the contest.

The Black Knights have outscored opponents by a 61-8 overall margin this fall.

Blue Devils blank South Point

CENTENARY, Ohio — Back on track.

After having its 9-game winning streak come to an end last week, the Gallia Academy boys soccer team maintained its spot atop the league standings Tuesday with a 3-0 victory over visiting South Point in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup at Lester Field.

The Blue Devils (12-1-1, 6-0-0 OVC) claimed a season sweep of the Pointers after earning a 5-1 decision back on Aug. 31, but the hosts managed only a 1-0 lead at the intermission following a Brody Wilt goal in the 23rd minute.

Wilt completed a hat trick effort in the second half with goals in the 49th and 70th minutes to wrap up the 3-goal outcome.

Keegan Daniels assisted the first and third goals, while Wilt scored on a free kick to make it a 2-0 contest.

Bryson Miller made three saves in net for GAHS, which posted its seventh shutout of the season.

