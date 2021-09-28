Area teams compete at Forgey CC Invite

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Eastern, Gallia Academy, South Gallia and Southern all took part in the 50th annual Patty Forgey Cross Country Invitational held Saturday at the University of Rio Grande.

There were 43 teams and 410 total competitors between the two varsity races, with 212 of those athletes and 22 of those teams coming from the boys race.

Cabell Midland claimed top honors in the boys race with 56 points, with Williamstown coming in second with 78 points. Eastern (368) and Gallia Academy (436) respectively placed 15th and 17th overall.

Gabe Lynch of Unioto won the individual boys title with a time of 16:40.74. Brayden O’Brien of Eastern was the overall runner-up with a mark of 16:57.48.

Connor Nolan followed O’Brien for EHS with a ninth place time of 17:15.57, while Koen Sellers (21:31.53) was 115th and Brayden Haught (23:25.24) ended up 163rd overall. Seth Collins (27:29.15) completed the Eagle tally by placing 198th.

Logan Nicholas (19:31.69) paced the Blue Devils with a 53rd place finish, followed by Dakota McCoy (21:05.82) and Kaden Cochrane (21:14.29) with respective placements of 108th and 110th. Maddux Camden (21:40.78) was 127th and Keagan Daniels (21:57.37) completed the team score by finishing 132nd overall.

Gabe Frazee paced South Gallia with a 23rd place time of 18:31.32 and Tanner Boothe (21:26.11) was 112th as well for the Rebels. Brandon Kingery of Southern was 195th overall with a mark of 26:19.48.

Williamstown captured the girls title with 55 points, while Cabell Midland was the overall runner-up with a final tally of 81 points. The Lady Rebels had the only area team score with a 20th place finish of 558.

Alyssa Sauro of Williamstown won the girls race with a mark of 18:32.06. Emma Jenkins of Cabell Midland was the overall runner-up with a time of 20:12.55.

Emma Sanders (25:30.31) led SGHS with a 108th place finish, while Karolina Kediz (26:42.30) was 128th and Khrystyna Svystovych (28:05.13) was 151st overall. Madison Summers (31:44.93) and Leah Polcyn (34:20.09) completed the team scoring by finishing 183rd and 194th overall.

Erica Durst led the Lady Eagles with a 21st place time of 21:46.21, while Ava Roush (25:53.32) and Jorja Lisle (31:17.02) respectively placed 117th and 180th overall for Southern.

Madison Clagg led the Blue Angels with a 55th place time of 23:15.68, followed by Krystal Davison (24:08.91) and Kennedy Smith (29:24.67) with placements of 76th and 161st.

Black Knights remain unbeaten

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The Point Pleasant boys soccer team remained unbeaten after posting a pair of wins over host Gallia Academy and visiting Sissonville.

The Black Knights (12-0-0) outshot SHS by a sizable 24-2 overall margin on Saturday during a 5-2 victory. The Indians led 2-1 at intermission, but didn’t manage a single shot attempt as PPHS scored four times after the break to wrap up the 3-goal outcome.

Kanaan Abbas had the lone Point goal in the first half, while Colton Young, Nick Cichon-Ledderhose, Cael McCutcheon and Tyson Richards all added a goal apiece down the stretch.

Young, Cichon-Ledderhose and Ian Wood also had an assist each for the victors.

Jaxson Haynes scored both goals for the Indians.

The Black Knights handed host Gallia Academy its first loss of the season Thursday during a 3-1 decision at Lester Field in Gallia County.

The Blue Devils (11-1-1) outshot PPHS by a 15-14 overall margin and took an early 1-0 lead on a header by Brayden Burris, but Abbas tied things in the 21st minute with a 20-yarder for a 1-all contest at the break.

Brooks Gilley and Cichon-Ledderhose added a goal each in the second half to complete the 2-goal triumph.

Brody Wilt had an assist for GAHS, while Richards, Abbas and Young added an assist apiece for the Black Knights.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.