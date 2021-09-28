Rio women slip past Red Wolves

CENTERVILLE, Ind. — Lucia de la Llera scored just over seven minutes into the game and the University of Rio Grande made it stand up for a 1-0 win over Indiana University East, Saturday afternoon, in River States Conference women’s soccer action at Centerville High School’s Bulldog Stadium.

The RedStorm (2-5-1, 2-1 RSC) won for a second consecutive outing and snapped a three-game losing streak to the Red Wolves in the process.

IU East fell to 4-5 overall and 2-1 in league play as a result of the loss.

de la Llera, a freshman from Savilla, Spain, netted her first goal of the season — off a pass from the left wing by freshman Kotomi Kaneshima (Himeji, Japan) — just 7:20 into the match.

From that point on, the Rio defense and freshman keeper Isabel Ruff (Lancaster, OH) — who was making her first varsity start in net — did the rest.

The Red Wolves had a 13-12 edge in overall shots, but Rio enjoyed a 9-6 advantage in shots on frame and a 2-1 cushion in corner kick chances.

Ruff recorded six saves in the clean sheet effort.

Gabby Mitchum had eight stops in goal for IU East.

Silva hat trick fuels Rio win

CENTERVILLE, Ind. — Gabriel Silva scored a trio of goals and the University of Rio Grande pulled away late for a 4-0 win over Indiana University East, Saturday afternoon, in River States Conference men’s soccer action at Centerville High School’s Bulldog Stadium.

Rio Grande, ranked No. 20 in the latest NAIA coaches’ poll, improved to 6-2-1 overall and 2-0 in conference play.

IU East slipped to 0-10-1 overall and 0-3 in the RSC with the loss.

Silva, a freshman from Sao Luis, Brazil, gave Rio a lead it would never relinquish with 23:08 remaining in the first half when he played a touch by senior teammate Caio Mazzo Noguiera (Sao Paulo, Brazil) into the back of the net.

That’s how things stayed until late in the second half.

Silva scored unassisted with 16:41 left to play and then added another marker — off a touch by sophomore Osvaldo Pereria (Campo Grande, Brazil) — just 38 seconds later to make it 3-0.

Sophomore Diego Montenegro (Santiago, Chile) set the final score with just seven seconds remaining when he scored after the Red Wolves failed to clear a ball in front of their own goal.

The RedStorm finished with a 16-6 edge in shots overall — including 9-0 in the first half — and a 6-0 advantage in shots on frame.

Rio also had 10 of the 13 corner kick opportunities in the contest.

Freshman Daniel Merino Correa (Madrid, Spain) picked up the clean sheet in goal for Rio.

Peter Lamprou was credited with six saves in the loss for IU East.

RedStorm volleyball rolls Fighting Scots

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — After coughing up an opportunity to take a commanding two-set lead, the University of Rio Grande never trailed over the course of the final two periods en route to a 3-1 triumph (25-22, 25-27, 25-15, 25-12) over Ohio Valley University, Saturday afternoon, in River States Conference volleyball action at the Newt Oliver Arena.

The RedStorm improved to 5-6 overall and 3-2 in league play with a fourth consecutive victory.

Ohio Valley slipped to 1-5 overall and 1-4 in the RSC.

The Fighting Scots rebounded from the opening set loss, scoring the final three winners in set two after Rio had managed a set point situation at 25-24 following an OVU attack error.

But, a kill by Zulariam DeJesus, a Rio attack error and a service ace by Shayne Sanders allowed the visitors to forge a match tie.

However, that’s as close as the Fighting Scots would get the rest of the way.

The RedStorm used a 7-0 scoring spurt in set three to take a 16-8 lead and led by no less than seven points for the remainder of the stanza. A 9-0 Rio run produced a 20-8 lead in set four and, eventually, the match victory.

Sophomore Amanda Rarick (Canal Winchester, OH) had a match-best 15 kills to pace Rio Grande, while juniors Jess Youse (Pettisville, OH) and Beth Arnold (Williamstown, WV) finished with 12 and 10 kills, respectively. Youse also had two solo blocks and 10 block assists.

Freshman Avery Huntzinger (Canal Winchester, OH) had a match-best 38 assists and a team-high three service aces for the RedStorm, while sophomore Darcie Walters (Sparta, OH) had 11 digs in the winning effort. Sophomore Kylie Ricker (Plain City, OH) and freshman Lauren Jolly (Wheelersburg, OH) added 10 digs of their own in the victory.

Ohio Valley, which managed just a .060 swing percentage (43 kills, 34 errors, 149 attacks), got 12 kills and 10 digs from DeJesus in a losing cause.

Madison Logan had 12 digs for the Fighting Scots, while Sanders had 11 digs and four service aces and Lyndi Starkey handed out 40 assists.

RedStorm men take second in Forgey Invite

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande posted three of the top 10 finishers to take second place as a team in the men’s division of the 50th Annual Patty Forgey Invitational Cross Country Championship, Saturday afternoon, at the Rio Grande Cross Country Course.

Freshman Danuel Persinger (Glouster, OH), junior Austin Setty (Fairfield, OH) and senior Dean Freitag (Magnolia, OH) formed the trio of top finishers for head coach Bob Willey’s squad, which tallied 46 points to finish behind team titlist Shawnee State University.

The Bears tallied 16 points to win the crown, while the University of Pikeville finished third with 79 points.

Persinger grabbed sixth place overall with a time of 28:12 on the 8k course. Setty and Freitag finished ninth and 10th, respectively, with times of 28:53 and 28:54.

Also representing Rio was Matthew Spetnagel (Chillicothe, OH), who took 12th place with a time of 29:24; freshman Jason Springer (Circleville, OH), who placed 19th after crossing in 30:28; sophomore Kyle Lightner (Peebles, OH), who was 24th in a time of 33:16; and sophomore Tristan Janey (Crown City, OH), who was 30th in 36:18.

Joe Pappas, who ran Unattached, had the best individual showing with a time of 26:42.

Rio’s McCarty wins Patty Forgey Invitational

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — University of Rio Grande sophomore Mackenzie McCarty blitzed the rest of the field to post an easy win in the women’s division of the 50th Annual Patty Forgey Cross Country Invitational, which took place Saturday afternoon at the Rio Grande Cross Country Course.

McCarty, who hails from New Franklin, Ohio, completed the 5k course in a time of 18:53 — some 27 seconds ahead of runner-up Jozi Brown from Shawnee State University.

Rio Grande had just four participants in the event and did not record a team score.

Others representing the RedStorm in the 25-runner field were freshman Jayden Roach (Baltimore, OH), who finished sixth in a time of 22:12; freshman Abrielle Kerns (Lancaster, OH), who was seventh after crossing in 23:04; and freshman Kara Dillon (Minford, OH), who was 10th in a time of 24:07.

Ohio Valley University, the University of Pikeville, Wilberforce University and Hocking College were also represented in the meet, but only Shawnee State and Wilberforce had team scores.

Shawnee State won the event with 15 points, with the top seven finishers in scoring positions. Wilberforce was a distant second at 50 points.

Rio Grande’s Lucia de la Llera controls the ball during the first half of Saturday’s match against Indiana University East in Centerville, Ind. de la Llera scored the game’s lone goal in a 1-0 RedStorm victory. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/09/web1_RIO-Lucia.jpg Rio Grande’s Lucia de la Llera controls the ball during the first half of Saturday’s match against Indiana University East in Centerville, Ind. de la Llera scored the game’s lone goal in a 1-0 RedStorm victory. Kyle Wright|IU East Athletics

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.