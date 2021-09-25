Raiders fall at Wellston, 46-6

WELLSTON, Ohio — It was good through one quarter … and then came the other three.

Visiting River Valley built a 6-0 lead and produced eight first downs in the opening canto, but the Wellston football team reeled off 46 unanswered points from there en route to a 46-6 victory Friday night in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup in Jackson County.

The Raiders (1-3, 0-3 TVC Ohio) dropped their third consecutive decision, but the night started well as Justin Stump scored from a yard out with 5:07 left in the opener for a quick 6-0 edge.

The Golden Rockets (3-3, 2-0), however, countered with back-to-back Isaac Molihan touchdown passes of 11 yards to Zach Wilbur and Evan Brown, allowing the hosts to secure a 14-6 advantage through one quarter of play.

The Silver and Black mustered only one first down the rest of the night, and WHS strung together three scoring drives in the second canto that ballooned the lead out to 27 points by halftime.

Wilbur hauled in a 43-pass from Brenton Breech at the 8:40 mark of the second, then Molihan added a 1-yard TD run at the 3:44 mark for a 27-6 cushion. Brown hauled in a 20-yard pass from Molihan with 2:03 remaining for a 33-6 advantage entering the intermission.

Kyle Kisor caught a 37-yard pass from Molihan at the 7-minute mark of the third for a 39-6 lead, then Aiden Graham completed the scoring with a 4-yard TD catch from Molihan 14 seconds into the finale.

Wellston claimed an 18-9 edge in first downs and was also plus-3 in turnover differential. The hosts outgained River Valley by a 375-160 overall margin in total yards of offense, including a 305-70 edge through the air.

Michael Conkle led the Raiders with 56 rushing yards on 12 carries, while Stump completed 2-of-3 passes for 70 yards and threw one pick. Stump also intercepted a pass on Wellston’s opening drive of the third quarter.

Riley Evans and Drew Loveday each caught a pass for 55 and 13 yards, respectively.

Molihan led the Rockets with 61 rushing yards on 10 totes and also connected on 15-of-19 passes for 256 yards, including five scores and an interception. Breech led the WHS wideouts with three catches for 65 yards and Wilbur added three grabs for 57 yards.

River Valley returns to action Friday when it hosts Alexander in a TVC Ohio contest at 7 p.m.

