Locals compete at Fed Hock INV


By Colton Jeffries - cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

River Valley senior Cody Wooten finished 13th overall in the boys race of the Federal Hocking Invitational Wednesday afternoon in Stewart, Ohio.

STEWART, Ohio — The South Gallia, River Valley, Eastern and Southern cross country teams competed in the Federal Hocking Invitational Wednesday afternoon.

The Eagles had two runners place in the top-3 of the boys race.

Junior Brayden O’Brien finished second with a time of 16:34.07 while freshman teammate Connor Nolan made third with a time of 17:00.01.

South Gallia sophomore Gabe Frazee, the only Rebel runner, finished 13th-overall with a time of 18:34.32.

The Raiders of River Valley had their first finisher a couple places behind Frazee, with senior Cody Wooten crossing the finish line 15th with a time of 18:52.35.

Behind Wooten was teammate Ethan Schultz, who placed 29th with a time of 19:41.45.

Rounding out the local runners in the boys race was Koen Sellers (Eastern, 45th, 21:35.16), Adam Green (River Valley, 48th, 21:41.77), Brayden Haught (Eastern, 52nd, 21:58.33), Kade Alderman (River Valley, 53rd, 21:59.19), John E. Santos (River Valley, 64th, 22:56.42), Luke Santos (River Valley, 73rd, 26:41.91), Brayden Kingery (Southern, 74th, 26:53.90) and Seth Collins (Eastern, 76th, 27:27.44).

Placing first in the boys race was Blake Rodgers (16:12.05) of Belpre.

As teams, Eastern finished seventh with a score of 154 while River Valley finished 10th with 190.

The Rebels and Tornadoes didn’t have enough runners to qualify.

Athens took the top prize with a team score of 78.

In the girls race, River Valley senior Lauren Twyman finished second with a time of 20:07.91.

Eastern also had a runner finish in the top-10 with junior Erica Durst, who notched a time of 21:54.62.

The next two area runners hailed from South Gallia.

Freshman Emma Sanders finished 46th with a time of 25:42.87 and junior Karolina Kediz finished 53rd with a time of 26:25.40.

Round out the group of area runners in the girls race was Ruth Rickett (River Valley, 57th, 26:30.96), Bryleigh McClure (River Valley, 59th, 27:12.67), Leah Polcyn (South Gallia, 60th, 27:18.09), Ally Denney (River Valley, 61st, 27:23.64), Jordyn Barrett (River Valley, 69th, 29:58.88), Jorja Lisle (Southern, 70th, 30:14.53), Madison Summers (South Gallia, 73rd, 31:51.78) and Reegan Brown (South Gallia, 75th, 39:32.66).

Finishing 1st-overall in the girls race was Cadence Waller (19:57.80) of Fort Frye.

In teams, River Valley finished seventh with a score of 183, while South Gallia finished eighth with 221.

The Lady Eagles and Lady Tornadoes didn’t have enough runners to qualify.

Fort Frye took home first overall with a team score of 43.

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

