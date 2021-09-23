Belpre wins TVC Hocking golf title

BELPRE, Ohio — Here’s one golden egg that the Golden Eagles didn’t mind laying.

The Belpre golf team captured the 2021 league championship in an unbeaten fashion on Tuesday following a 26-stroke victory over the field in the final Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division match at Oxbow Golf Club in Washington County.

The Golden Eagles (30-0) recorded four of the top six individual scores en route to winning tally of 164. Waterford (23-7) was both the overall runner-up on the season and also on the day with final score of 190.

Eastern (19-11) was third with a 195 and Federal Hocking (10-20) placed fourth with a 209, while Southern (8-22) was fifth with a 236. Trimble was last with a 241 and went 0-30 this fall.

Jacob Smeeks of Belpre won medalist honors with a 2-over par round of 37 and teammate Connor Copeland was the runner-up with a 38.

Kasey Savoy led EHS with a 44, followed by Ethan Short with a 47 and Colton McDaniel with a 51. Jacob Spencer completed the Eastern score with a 53, while Logan Bailey and Wyatt McCune also chipped in efforts of 54 and 58.

Tanner Lisle paced the Tornadoes with a 56 and Aaron Vance was next with a 59. Cruz Brinager and Dylan Haye completed the team scoring with respective scores of 60 and 61, while Jesse Caldwell also shot a 67 for SHS.

Gavin Brooker led Waterford with a 46 and Mason Jackson had a 43 to lead the Lancers. Matt Reed posted a 53 to pace the Tomcats.

