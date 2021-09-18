Posted on by

OVP Week 5 football box scores


Caldwell 29, Eastern 27

CHS 7 6 8 8 29
EHS 7 0 13 7 27

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

E: Jayden Evans 15 run (Collin Wilcoxen kick) 3:35

C: Marshal Sayre 49 run (Paisley Sidwell kick) 3:13

Second Quarter

C: Sayre 32 run (kick blocked) 4:42

Third Quarter

C: Cale Bender 75 run (Dylan Wheeler pass from Bender) 11:08

E: Bryce Newland 6 run (Wilcoxen kick) 7:33

E: Brady Yonker 1 run (kick failed) 3:45

Fourth Quarter

C: Sayre 37 run (Bender run) 11:06

E: Evans 42 pass from Yonker (Wilcoxen kick) 6:49

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * C E
First Downs 15 16
Rushes-Yards 37-306 37-159
Pass Yards 47 179
Total Yards 353 338
Comp-Att-Int 6-10-1 9-12-0
Penalties-Yards 3-30 7-82
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 3-2

RUSHING

C: Marshal Sayre 23-199, Cale Bender 13-108, Team 1-(-1).

E: Bryce Newland 18-103, Jayden Evans 11-67, Brayden Smith 1-10, Brady Yonker 7-(-21).

PASSING

C: Cale Bender 6-10-1 47.

E: Brady Yonker 9-12-0 179.

RECEIVING

C: Dylan Wheeler 3-15, Hunter Parks 2-18, Matt Kowalsky 1-14.

E: Brayden Smith 4-107, Jayden Evans 3-53, Brandon Oldaker 1-17, Bryce Newland 1-2.

Southern 73, Belpre 36

BHS 6 14 8 8 36
SHS 0 32 22 19 73

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

B: Jordan Martin 28 run (kick failed) 1:42

Second Quarter

S: Jonah Diddle 3 run (2-point good) 11:57

S: Blake Shain 74 pass from Smith (2-point good) 10:45

B: Martin 27 run (2-point failed) 8:34

S: Logan Hensler 19 run (2-point good) 2:33

S: Derek Griffith 19 pass from Smith (2-point good) 1:20

B: Martin 83 pass from Willis Stracher (2-point good) 0:21

Third Quarter

S: Brayden Otto 9 pass from Smith (2-point failed) 5:09

S: Griffith 43 pass from Smith (2-point good) 2:36

B: Martin 74 pass from Stracher (2-point good) 2:17

S: Otto 29 run (2-point good) 0:14

Fourth Quarter

S: Diddle 25 run (2-point good) 10:08

B: Martin 60 kick return (2-point good) 9:49

S: Griffith 44 interception return (2-point good) 7:07

S: Griffith 27 field goal 0:18

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * B S
First Downs 18 22
Rushes-Yards 28-76 30-258
Pass Yards 241 258
Total Yards 317 516
Comp-Att-Int 11-22-1 7-19-0
Penalties-Yards 8-69 9-94
Fumbles-Lost 4-1 1-1

RUSHING

B: Jordan Martin 10-76, Xavier Robinson 8-68, Julian Martin 1-5, Luke Davis 1-(-5), Willis Stracher 8-(-22).

S: Josiah Smith 13-81, Logan Hensler 7-50, Blake Shain, 2-39, Jonah Diddle 3-31, Brayden Otto 1-29, Ryan Casto 1-28, Lincoln Rose 1-3, Carson Reuter 2-(-3).

PASSING

B: Willis Stracher 11-22-1 241.

S: Josiah Smith 7-19-0 258.

RECEIVING

B: Jordan Martin 6-204, Julian Martin 3-33, Xavier Robinson 2-4.

S: Blake Shain 3-148, Derek Griffith 2-62, Damien Miller 1-39, Brayden Otto 1-9.

Meigs 27, River Valley 6

MHS 14 7 6 0 27
RVHS 6 0 0 0 6

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

M: Conlee Burnem 19 run (kick good) 10:31

RV: Michael Conkle 84 kick return (kick failed) 9:59

M: Morgan Roberts 31 pass from Coulter Cleland (kick good) 9:45

Second Quarter

M: Griffin Cleland 11 pass from Cleland (kick good) 11:05

Third Quarter

M: Burnem 69 run (kick failed) 5:39

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * M RV
First Downs 16 12
Rushes-Yards 32-190 36-120
Pass Yards 99 16
Total Yards 289 136
Comp-Att-Int 8-13-1 1-6-3
Penalties-Yards 7-48 4-40
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-2

RUSHING

M: Conlee Burnem 18-153, Matt Barr 8-35, Kolten Thomas 3-4, Coulter Cleland 3-(-2).

RV: Ryan Jones 12-47, Justin Stump 13-21, Will Hash 5-9, Michael Conkle 6-2.

PASSING

M: Coulter Cleland 8-13-1 99.

RV: Justin Stump 1-6-3 16.

RECEIVING

M: Kolten Thomas 4-48, Griffin Cleland 2-13, Morgan Roberts 1-31, Conlee Burnem 1-7.

RV: Riley Evans 1-16.