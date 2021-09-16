No. 10 Wildcats blank Rio women

MARION, Ind. — Jackie Norris scored a pair of goals and Mallory Krueger had a pair of assists to lead 10th-ranked Indiana Wesleyan University past the University of Rio Grande, 6-0, in non-conference women’s soccer action at the IWU Soccer Complex.

The Wildcats improved to 3-2 with the victory.

Rio Grande dropped to 0-4-1 with the loss.

The RedStorm were outshot 25-2 overall and 15-1 in shots on goal. Head coach Tony Daniels’ squad also had just two of the game’s 11 corner kick chances.

Five different players scored for Indiana Wesleyan in the win and four different Wildcats recorded an assist.

Norris scored both of her goals in the first half – the first just under 12-1/2 minutes into the contest and the other with 14:31 left before the intermission – staking IWU to a 2-0 lead.

Kristy Bowden extended the cushion to 3-0 with just 40 seconds left before the break, with Krueger earning the assist. Krueger also assisted on Norris’ second score, while Sydney Brown was credited with an assist on the first score of the day.

Sarah Foulk made it 4-0 when she scored off of a touch from teammate Macy Browning exactly 12 minutes into the second stanza, while Mikayla Crofford had an unassisted marker with 12:17 left to play and Kenzie Miller scored off of a pass from Hannah Adams just under a minute later to set the final score.

Hope Stacker started in goal for the Wildcats and picked up the win. Abbie Clay took over in net at halftime and recorded one save.

Junior Rachelle Wolford (Marysville, OH) started in goal and suffered the loss for Rio Grande, allowing three goals and recording seven saves.

Freshman Bree Large (Mt. Orab, OH) and sophomore Christa Hopper (Mt. Orab, OH) also saw time in net for the RedStorm. Large allowed one goal, while Hopper gave up two scores and recorded two saves.

Rio Grande returns to action on Saturday night when it hosts Ohio Valley University in its River States Conference opener. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Evan E. Davis Field.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

