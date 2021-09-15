Red Wolves sweep RedStorm volleyball

RICHMOND, Ind. — Indiana University East trailed just once from start to finish and cruised to a 3-0 (25-21, 25-17, 25-20) victory over the University of Rio Grande in the River States Conference volleyball opener for both teams, Tuesday night, at Lingle Court.

The host Red Wolves evened their overall record at 6-6 with the win.

Rio Grande suffered a fourth straight loss and dropped to 1-5 overall.

The RedStorm’s only lead in the match came at 4-3 in the second set. There were also just three ties, all of which came in set two.

Rio also managed just one more kill (22) than it had attack errors (21) and finished with a scant .011 attack percentage.

IU East also had 21 attack errors — 10 of which came in set three — but tallied 41 kills as a team and a .198 swing percentage.

Sophomore Amanda Rarick (Canal Winchester, OH) led Rio with 10 kills and two service aces, while freshman Avery Huntzinger (Canal Winchester, OH) had 20 kills and sophomore Darcie Walters (Sparta, OH) finished with seven digs.

Sophomore Shalea Byrd (Canal Winchester, OH) added two solo blocks and two block assists in a losing cause.

Jessica Swimm led IU East with a match-best 20 kills, while Brooke Lepper had 33 assists and a trio of aces.

Sammei Fulkerson-Bir added 12 digs for the Red Wolves.

Rio Grande returns to action on Friday night when it hosts Point Park University in a 7 p.m. first serve.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

