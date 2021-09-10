Golfer competes at Junior PGA, Sub-Regional events

Local youth golfer Layla Nibert from Syracuse, Ohio, recently competed in the Junior PGA Drive, Chip and Putt competition at the Parkersburg Country Club.

While in Parkersburg, she placed second in both driving and chipping, and first in putting to qualify for the Sub-Regional at the Nemacolin Resort in Farmington, Pennsylvania where she finished 12th out of 16 girls in the 10-12 age category.

According to a submission regarding her recent competitions, “She plans on competing again next year and states she had a wonderful experience.”