Bulldogs win 10th straight TVC Ohio golf match

JACKSON, Ohio — A perfect 10th.

The Athens golf team collected its 10th straight league win in Tri-Valley Conferene Ohio Division play on Thursday following an 11-stroke victory over the field during the third league match of the year held at Franklin Valley Golf Club in Jackson County.

The Bulldogs — who won the final match of the 2019 campaign before going unbeaten en route to last year’s TVC Ohio crown — improved to 18-0 this fall after posting a winning mark of 178.

Host Wellston (11-7) ended up in the runner-up spot with a 189, while Vinton County (12-6) ended up third overall with a 202. Alexander (13-5) was fourth with a 209 and Meigs (223) was fifth with a 223, while Nelsonville-York (1-17) was sixth with a 248.

River Valley had only three golfers compete in the event and did not have enough players for a team score, so the Raiders placed seventh and fell to 3-15 on the season.

Nathan Shadik of Athens and Will Briggs of Wellston shared medalist honors with matching efforts of 2-over par 39. Jay Choi of Athens was the unofficial runner-up with a third-place round of 42.

Landon McGee led the Marauders with a 44 and Gunnar Peavley followed with a 47, while Aiden Justice and A.J. Tobin completed the MHS tally with respective efforts of 65 and 67. Isaiah Pierce also carded a 68 for Meigs.

Ethan Roberts paced the Raiders with a 46, followed by Caunnor Clay with a 54 and Scott Yost with a 63.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

