Belpre wins 4th TVC Hocking match

GLOUSTER, Ohio — Another golden effort on the links.

The Belpre golf team claimed its fourth consecutive league victory of the season on Tuesday at the fourth Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division golf match held at Forest Hills Golf Course.

The Golden Eagles (20-0) recorded four of the six lowest individual rounds on the day en route to a winning 4-man tally of 139, which was 29 shots ahead of runner-up Waterford (15-5) and its final total of 168.

Eastern (13-7) was third overall with a finish of 176 and Federal Hocking (6-14) was fourth with a 177, while Southern (6-14) ended up fifth with a 200. Trimble (0-20) was last with a 232.

Blake Church of Belpre won medalist honors with a 2-over par round of 36. Both Carson Moore and Matt Deems of Belpre, as well as Gavin Brooker of Waterford, shared runner-up honors with identical efforts of 35.

Kasey Savoy led EHS with a 41 and Colton McDaniel was next with a 44, while Ethan Short and Logan Bailey respectively added scoring rounds of 44 and 46. Wyatt McCune and Jacob Spencer also carded rounds of 47 and 48.

Tanner Lisle led the Tornadoes with a 40, followed by Cruz Brinager with a 51 and Jesse Caldwell with a 52. Dylan Haye completed the SHS team tally with a 57.

Mason Jackson led Fed Hock with a 35. Zach North paced the Tomcats with a 48.

Ohlinger 24th at WVSSAC girls championship

ELIZABETH, W.Va. — Wahama senior Mattie Ohlinger placed 24th overall on Tuesday at the 2021 West Virginia Secondary Schools Athletic Commisions girls golf championship match held at Mingo Bottom Golf Course.

Ohlinger carded a 25-over par round of 97 on the 18-hole, par 72 layout, one of only 27 players to complete the day with a sub-100 performance.

Taylor Sargent of Cabell Midland won the individual title with a 1-over par round of 73. Molly McLean of Parkersburg was second with a 74 and Savannah Hawkins of Hurrican was third with a 75.

There were 53 competitors in the championship event.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

