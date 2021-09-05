Herd wins opener; Ohio, WVU both fall

Two out of three weren’t good, including the one at home. The 2021 college football season kicked off for Ohio University, Marshall University and West Virginia University on Saturday, but only the Thundering Herd came away with a Week 1 victory. Marshall, under first-year coach Charles Huff, rolled to a 49-7 victory over Navy in Annapolis, while the Mountaineers dropped a 30-24 heartbreaker to host Maryland in College Park. The Bobcats began the Tim Albin era on a bitter note as Ohio suffered a wire-to-wire 29-9 setback to visiting Syracuse at Peden Stadium. Details from the Ohio and Marshall contests will appear in the Wednesday sports editions of the Point Pleasant Register, Gallipolis Daily Tribune and The Daily Sentinel. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

