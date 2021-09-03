Athens wins another TVC Ohio golf match

JACKSON, Ohio — More of the same.

The Athens golf team collected its ninth straight league win in Tri-Valley Conferene Ohio Division play on Thursday following an 18-stroke victory over the field during the second league match of the year held at Franklin Valley Golf Club in Jackson County.

The Bulldogs — who won the final match of the 2019 campaign before going unbeaten en route to last year’s TVC Ohio crown — improved to 12-0 this fall after posting a winning mark of 186.

Alexander (10-2) ended up in the runner-up spot with a 204, while Vinton County (8-4) and Wellston (6-6) completed the top half of the 7-team field with respective tallies of 212 and 228.

River Valley (3-9) was fifth overall with a 246, while Meigs (3-9) was sixth with a 251. Nelsonville-York (0-12) was last due to not having enough players for a team score.

Nathan Shadik of Athens claimed medalist honors with a 4-over par round of 41. Will Briggs of Wellston was the overall runner-up with a 42.

Caunnor Clay paced the Raiders with a 54, followed by Ethan Roberts with a 60 and Ethan Jagers with a 63. Scott Yost completed the RVHS total with a 69.

Landon McGee led the Marauders with a 55 and Coen Hall followed with a 62, while Gunnar Peavley and Aiden Justice completed the MHS tally with respective efforts of 64 and 70.

Isaiah Pierce and A.J. Tobin also carded rounds of 72 and 73 for Meigs.

By Bryan Walters

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

