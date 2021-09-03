Gallia Academy sweeps soccer DH

CENTENARY, Ohio — The Gallia Academy High School boys and girls soccer teams hosted the Chesapeake Panthers in an Ohio Valley Conference doubleheader Thursday evening at Lester Field.

Both games were tied for a combined total of five minutes and 54 seconds, and both host teams had little trouble putting away their opponents as the girls won 8-0 while the boys claimed a 10-0 triumph.

Girls soccer

The Blue Angels (2-4) got on the scoreboard quickly in Thursday’s contest, with Preslee Reed scoring 2:40 into the first half.

Reed was the goal leader for the Blue and White, finding the back of the net on four separate occasions.

Kyrsten Sanders also had a productive evening, getting five-total shots on goal (leading her team) and two scores.

Goalkeeper Emma Hammons had an easy evening, only needing to make two saves in the first half.

The Blue Angel defense held tough in the latter half, keeping the Lady Panthers from getting any shots on goal.

In total, GAHS outshot the Lady Panthers 12-2.

Other goal scorers for the Lady Angels were Alivia Lear and Nataie Zierenberg, both scoring once, along with a Lady Panther own-goal.

Boys soccer

The Blue Devils (5-0-1) remain unbeaten after their match Thursday.

Brody Wilt got the scoring started, scoring in the third minute of the first half.

This started a streak which saw the Blue and White score five goals on as many shots.

Evan Stapleton scored his first goal of the evening a minute and 16 seconds later, followed by Wilt finding the net 32 seconds after that to give the hosts a 3-0 cushion.

After Stapleton’s second goal, Kennedy Smith and Nate Yongue scored their only goals of the evening in the 11th and 19th minutes, respectively.

Wilt got the hat trick with 30 seconds to go in the first half to give the Blue Devils a 7-0 lead at halftime.

The hosts scored immediately at the start of the second half, with Seth Nelson scoring 20 seconds in.

The home team finished the evening with a pair of goals by Stapleton.

The Blue Devils outshot the Panthers 17-3, with goalie Bryson Miller recording three saves.

