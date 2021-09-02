Point hosts Blue Devils

Week 3 of the Ohio high school football and Week 2 of the West Virginia gridiron campaign kicks off this Friday with a trio of local games within the Ohio Valley Publishing area.

The Point Pleasant Big Blacks celebrate 100 years of football this Friday night when they host Gallia Academy in a renewal of the Battle for the Bridge, while Eastern welcomes Fairfield Christian Academy to East Shade River Stadium.

Meigs — which was originally supposed to host Coal Grove — is now welcoming River View to Farmers Bank Stadium as a late addition.

The Sciotoville East at South Gallia, River Valley at South Point and Southern at Shenandoah games slated for this week have been cancelled. Wahama was unable to find a Week 2 opponent and was originally scheduled to host Hannan on Friday, but the Wildcats cancelled their season before the start of the school year.

Here’s a brief look at all of this week’s football games from the OVP area. Both games are slated for Friday night.

Gallia Academy Blue Devils (2-0) at Point Pleasant Big Blacks (0-1)

It will be the 84th meeting between these two cross-river rivals, and the ‘Battle for the Bridge’ takes on an extra-special meaning this year as Point Pleasant officially reaches 100 years of football as a high school program. The visiting Blue Devils own a 41-37-5 edge in the all-time series, including a come-from-behind 14-13 win in the last meeting between these two schools in Week 3 of the 2019 campaign. The Blue Devils are averaging 28 points per game and have allowed only 19 points this year, all of which came in a 22-19 win over Meigs in the season opener. Point Pleasant lost 32-22 last week to visiting Greenbrier East. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield Christian Academy Knights (0-2) at Eastern Eagles (1-1)

The Eastern Eagles will look to stay unbeaten at East Shade River Stadium this Friday when they host Fairfield Christian Academy in the first-ever meeting between the schools on the gridiron. The visiting Knights have yet to score this season after suffering a 58-0 loss at Springfield Catholic Central in the opener and a 41-0 setback last week at Portsmouth Notre Dame. The Eagles are coming off of a 28-12 loss at Symmes Valley, but EHS is averaging over 25 points per game after a 39-8 win over Green in the opening week. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

River View Raiders (0-1) at Meigs Marauders (1-1)

A late addition to the docket, but Meigs will have a game this weekend after all after Coal Grove had to cancel due to COVID quarantine. It will be the first-ever meeting between Meigs and River View, which is based out of Bradshaw, W.Va. The Raiders dropped a 40-0 decision to Mount View last week and was originally scheduled to face Grundy (Va.) this week. The Marauders are coming off a school-record effort for points after last week’s 81-36 win over Belpre. Meigs is unbeaten at home this year and is averaging 50 points per game while also allowing 29 points per contest. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Members of the Point Pleasant group up on the sidelines after taking the field during a Week 1 football contest against Greenbrier East at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/09/web1_8.27-PP-Huddle-1.jpg Members of the Point Pleasant group up on the sidelines after taking the field during a Week 1 football contest against Greenbrier East at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Gallia Academy sophomore Hudson Shamblin (8) scores the Blue Devils’ first touchdown of the season during a Week 1 contest at Memorial Field in Gallipolis, Ohio. (File photo|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/09/web1_8.20-GA-Shamblin-1.jpg Gallia Academy sophomore Hudson Shamblin (8) scores the Blue Devils’ first touchdown of the season during a Week 1 contest at Memorial Field in Gallipolis, Ohio. (File photo|OVP Sports) File photo|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.