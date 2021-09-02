Belpre wins another TVC Hocking golf match

BEVERLY, Ohio — More of the same … again

The Belpre golf team claimed its third consecutive league victory of the season on Tuesday at the third Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division golf match held at Lakeside Golf Course.

The Golden Eagles (15-0) recorded four of the nine lowest individual rounds on the day en route to a winning 4-man tally of 172, which was only five shots ahead of runner-up Eastern (10-5) and its final total of 177.

Waterford (11-4) is still second overall in the season standings after a third place finish of 187. Federal Hocking (4-11) was fourth with a 206, while Southern (5-10) ended up fifth with a 216. Trimble (0-15) was last with a 240.

Belpre had won each of the previous two matches by double digits and also came away with medalist honors in both of the contests.

Gavin Brooker of Waterford won medalist honors with a 3-over par round of 39. Carson Moore of Belpre was the overall runner-up with a 41.

Ethan Short and Kasey Savoy both led EHS with 42s, while Colton McDaniel and Jacob Spencer respectively added scoring rounds of 46 and 47. Wyatt McCune and Logan Bailey also carded rounds of 55 and 56.

Tanner Lisle led the Tornadoes with a 42, followed by Aaron Vance with a 54 and Cruz Brinager with a 59. Dylan Haye completed the SHS team tally with a 61, while Jesse Caldwell also shot a 69.

Mason Jackson led Fed Hock with a 42. Matt Reed and Zach North both paced the Tomcats with identical rounds of 51.

Southern fends off Lady Rockets

RACINE, Ohio – The Southern volleyball team were victorious in three straight sets (25-17, 36-34, 25-23) against the Wellston Lady Rockets Wednesday evening in a Tri-Valley Conference matchup.

The Lady Tornadoes (2-1) quickly jumped to a lead in set one, including Brooke Crisp notching six consecutive service points — including one ace. The Lady Rockets led only once during the opening set.

The visitors bounced back in set two, rocketing ahead to a 9-2 lead. The Lady Rockets maintained their lead until the closing serves, when the Lady Tornadoes went ahead 24-23.

With both teams trading points, it forced the second set into extra serves. Both teams had chances to win the game, but the Purple and Gold came out victorious after breaking a 34-all tie with two straight points.

Like set one, the Lady Rockets led only once in the finale. SHS broke out to a 10-4 lead and never trailed again.

Libero Jocelyn Northup led the Lady Tornadoes in aces with two.

