Lady Eagles top South Gallia

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — The biggest response came after the letdown.

The Eastern volleyball team battled through three back-and-forth games before cruising to a wire-to-wire win in the finale Tuesday night during a 25-17, 25-19, 19-25, 25-9 victory over visiting South Gallia in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup at The Eagle’s Nest.

The Lady Eagles (2-1, 2-0 TVC Hocking) battled through 16 ties and 11 lead changes over the course of the first three sets, and the hosts never led by more than eight points in any of those games en route to a 2-1 match advantage.

The Lady Rebels (0-5, 0-2) did hold leads in each of the first two sets and ended up winning Game 3 by six points, which ended up being their largest lead of the entire night.

EHS, however, built leads of 6-0 and 10-1 in Game 4 and ultimately secured the match with the 16-point outcome — Eastern’s largest lead of the night.

Juli Durst paced the Eastern service attack with 16 points, followed by Brielle Newland, Emma Edwards and Sydney Reynolds with 10 points apiece.

Cameron Barber added seven points and Megan Maxon also provided four points. Durst, Newland and Reynolds also had three service aces each.

Maxon led the net attack with 12 kills and also had a block. Edwards had five kills and Reynolds had a block as well, while Durst handed out 24 assists.

Jessie Rutt, Macie Sanders and Tori Triplett led SGHS with eight service points each, followed by Ryleigh Halley with five points and Emma Clary with two points. Payten Halley also scored one point for the guests, who also got three aces from Rutt.

Cara Frazee and Tori Triplett paced the Lady Rebels with three kills apiece, with Frazee adding four blocks as well. Sanders and Ellen Weaver also handed out three assists apiece.

Lady Marauders fall at Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio — The Meigs volleyball team came away with Game 1, but ultimately had no luck the rest of the way Tuesday night during an 18-25, 25-14, 25-21, 25-13 setback to host Marietta in a non-conference matchup.

The Lady Marauders (2-2) trailed 2-0, 4-2 and 14-11 in the opening set, but the guests scored 14 of the final 18 points en route to taking a 1-0 match advantage. MHS only claimed leads of 1-0 in Game 3 and 4-3 in the finale after initial win.

Andrea Mahr led the Meigs service attack with two aces and also handed out a team-high 20 assists to go along with five kills.

Mallory Hawley led the net attack with seven kills and came up with a team-best 27 digs, while Maggie Musser also had five kills.

Wahama wins Riverside quad match

MASON, W.Va. — The Wahama golf team claimed a 5-shot victory over the likes of Southern, Buffalo and host Point Pleasant on Monday during a non-conference quad match at Riverside Golf Club.

The White Falcons posted a winning tally of 171, with Point Pleasant (176) and Southern (200) rounding out the top three spots. The Bison had only three golfers and did not record a team score.

Brennen Sang of PPHS claimed medalist honors with a 1-over par round of 36. Connor Ingels of Wahama was the runner-up with a 39.

Brycen Bumgarner followed Ingels for WHS with a 40 and Mattie Ohlinger added a 44. Ethan Gray completed the winning team mark with a 48, while Carson Gibbs and Jillian Love also shot rounds of 60 and 68, respectively, for the White Falcons.

Joseph Milhoan followed Sang for PPHS with a 43, while Bronson Shepard and Kaden McCutcheon completed the team tally with respective efforts of 47 and 50. Elijah Gray and Annabelle Shrader also carded rounds of 51 and 56 for the hosts.

Tanner Lisle paced the Tornadoes with a 41 and Aaron Vance added a 48, while Cruz Brinager shot a 52. Dylan Haye completed the SHS tally with a 59 and Jesse Caldwell also shot a 63.

Anthony Pitchford led Buffalo with a 49 and Chase Venes carded a 50.

