Week 2 OVP Football Box Scores


Greenbrier East 32, Point Pleasant 22

GEHS 7 12 0 13 32
PPHS 7 7 8 0 22

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

PP: Evan Roach 2 run (Elicia Wood kick) 1:36

GE: Ian Cline 48 pass from Monquell Davis (Noah Dotson kick) 0:45

Second Quarter

GE: Davis 18 run (kick failed) 3:55

PP: Roach 1 run (Wood kick) 0:36

GE: Cline 40 pass from Davis (run failed) 0:00

Third Quarter

PP: Roach 1 run (Cody Schultz pass from Roach) 2:26

Fourth Quarter

GE: Garrett Bennett 4 run (run failed) 11:38

GE: Bryson Ormsbee 19 pass from Davis (Dotson kick) 10:13

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * GE PP
First Downs 14 13
Rushes-Yards 34-163 48-293
Pass Yards 136 10
Total Yards 299 303
Comp-Att-Int 8-11-0 2-3-0
Penalties-Yards 5-35 7-30
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 3-3

RUSHING

GE: Ian Cline 25-98, Monquell Davis 6-45, Garrett Bennett 3-20.

PP: Gavin Jeffers 14-193, Evan Roach 22-57, Dawson Rollins 6-22, Trey Peck 4-21, Brooks Pearson 1-1, Zander Watson 1-(-1).

PASSING

GE: Monquell Davis 8-11-0 136.

PP: Evan Roach 2-3-0 10.

RECEIVING

GE: Ian Cline 2-88, Lucas McCallister 2-2, Jarrett McHale 1-25, Bryson Ormsbee 1-19, Jake Pate 1-7, Braden Bragg 1-(-5).

PP: Gavin Jeffers 1-7, Brooks Pearson 1-3.

Meigs 81, Belpre 36

Belpre 18 12 0 6 36
Meigs 35 27 13 6 81

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

M: Coulter Cleland 29 run (Matt Barr kick) 11:20

B: Jordan Martin 62 pass from Willis Starcher (pass failed) 11:02

M: Griffin Cleland 31 pass from Coulter Cleland (Barr kick) 10:41

M: Morgan Roberts 60 pass from Coulter Cleland (Barr kick) 9:55

B: Jordan Martin 25 run (kick blocked) 6:52

M: Conlee Burnem 72 run (Barr kick) 6:32

B: Jordan Martin 34 pass from Starcher (kick failed) 3:50

M: Coulter Cleland 34 run (Barr kick) 1:13

Second Quarter

M: Burnem 54 run (kick failed) 10:26

B: Jullian Martin 61 pass from Starcher (pass failed) 8:28

M: Burnem 6 run (Barr kick) 7:04

M: Jake McElroy 24 pass from Coulter Cleland (Barr kick) 5:21

B: Jordan Martin 52 run (pass failed) 3:31

M: Braylon Harrison 7 pass from Coulter Cleland (Barr kick) 2:10

Third Quarter

M: McElroy 17 run (kick failed) 6:07

M: Connor Imboden 58 punt return (Barr kick) 2:06

Fourth Quarter

B: Jordan Martin 19 pass from Luke Davis (pass failed) 5:28

M: Jake Martin 54 run (kick failed) 5:20

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * B M
First Downs 12 13
Rushes-Yards 11-90 19-312
Pass Yards 336 224
Total Yards 426 536
Comp-Att-Int 20-33-1 8-10-0
Penalties-Yards 9-37 7-65

RUSHING

B: Jordan Martin 7-85, Jullian Martin 1-11, Willis Starcher 2-0, Luke Davis 1-(-6).

M: Conlee Burnem 8-226, Coulter Cleland 3-62, Jake Martin 1-54, Jake McElroy 4-38, Wyatt Howard 1-10, Wade Howard 1-1, Seth Hagaman 1-(-5).

PASSING

B: Willis Starcher 10-17-0 249, Luke Davis 9-16-1 87.

M: Coulter Cleland 8-10-0 224.

RECEIVING

B: Jullian Martin 11-159, Jordan Martin 6-146, Braden Green 1-25, Nick Lambert 1-6.

M: Morgan Roberts 2-92, Jake McElroy 2-57, Griffin Cleland 1-31, Kolten Thomas 1-21, Conlee Burnem 1-16, Braylon Harrison 1-7.

River Valley 31, South Gallia 0

SGHS 0 0 0 0 0
RVHS 6 6 12 7 31

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

RV: Justin Stump 1 run (run failed) 10:17

Second Quarter

RV: Michael Conkle 41 pass from Stump (run failed) 2:18

Third Quarter

RV: Will Hash 22 pass from Stump (run failed) 7:11

RV: Hash 4 run (pass failed) 2:38

Fourth Quarter

RV: Hash 3 run (Andrew Huck kick) 6:49

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * SG RV
First Downs 6 16
Rushes-Yards 42-65 39-170
Pass Yards 0 74
Total Yards 65 244
Comp-Att-Int 0-4-0 3-6-0
Penalties-Yards 6-35 7-50
Fumbles-Lost 4-2 1-0

RUSHING

SG: Ean Combs 17-36, E.J. Siders 8-25, Greg Davis 4-8, Devin Siders 1-3, Bryson Stanley 1-0, Noah Cremeens 11-(-7).

RV: Michael Conkle 18-120, Justin Stump 13-45, Will Hash 6-31, Nathan Brown 2-4.

PASSING

SG: Noah Cremeens 0-3-0 0, Ean Combs 0-1-0 0.

RV: Justin Stump 3-6-0 74.

RECEIVING

SG: None.

RV: Michael Conkle 2-52, Will Hash 1-22.

Gallia Academy 34, Athens 0

GAHS 8 19 7 0 34
AHS 0 0 0 0 0

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

GA: Hudson Shamblin 5 run (Hunter Shamblin pass from Brody Fellure) 2:05

Second Quarter

GA: Brody Fellure 1 run (pass failed) 10:11

GA: Hunter Shamblin 1 run (Caleb Stout kick) 8:16

GA: Fellure 6 run (kick failed) 2:36

Third Quarter

GA: Paolo Jones 3 run (Preslee Reed kick) 10:38

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * GA A
First Downs 19 6
Rushes-Yards 36-236 29-88
Pass Yards 131 5
Total Yards 367 93
Comp-Att-Int 7-10-0 2-10-1
Penalties-Yards 5-30 4-20
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 0-0

RUSHING

GA: Briar Williams 9-95, Brody Fellure 11-62, Hunter Shamblin 10-47, Hudson Shamblin 4-21, Paolo Jones 2-11.

A: Luke Brandes 13-56, Marcus Stevens 7-30, Alex Pero 6-6, Team 3-(-4).

PASSING

GA: Brody Fellure 7-10-0 131.

A: Marcus Stevens 1-3-0 6, Kaiden Bycofski 0-1-0 0, Luke Brandes 1-6-1 (-1).

RECEIVING

GA: Kenyon Franklin 3-79, Briar Williams 2-26, Joey Darnbrough 1-23, Mason Skidmore 1-3.

A: Luke Brandes 1-6, Alex Pero 1-(-1).