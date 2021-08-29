Week 2 OVP Football Box Scores

Greenbrier East 32, Point Pleasant 22
|GEHS
|7
|12
|0
|13
|—
|32
|PPHS
|7
|7
|8
|0
|—
|22
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
PP: Evan Roach 2 run (Elicia Wood kick) 1:36
GE: Ian Cline 48 pass from Monquell Davis (Noah Dotson kick) 0:45
Second Quarter
GE: Davis 18 run (kick failed) 3:55
PP: Roach 1 run (Wood kick) 0:36
GE: Cline 40 pass from Davis (run failed) 0:00
Third Quarter
PP: Roach 1 run (Cody Schultz pass from Roach) 2:26
Fourth Quarter
GE: Garrett Bennett 4 run (run failed) 11:38
GE: Bryson Ormsbee 19 pass from Davis (Dotson kick) 10:13
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|GE
|PP
|First Downs
|14
|13
|Rushes-Yards
|34-163
|48-293
|Pass Yards
|136
|10
|Total Yards
|299
|303
|Comp-Att-Int
|8-11-0
|2-3-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-35
|7-30
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|3-3
RUSHING
GE: Ian Cline 25-98, Monquell Davis 6-45, Garrett Bennett 3-20.
PP: Gavin Jeffers 14-193, Evan Roach 22-57, Dawson Rollins 6-22, Trey Peck 4-21, Brooks Pearson 1-1, Zander Watson 1-(-1).
PASSING
GE: Monquell Davis 8-11-0 136.
PP: Evan Roach 2-3-0 10.
RECEIVING
GE: Ian Cline 2-88, Lucas McCallister 2-2, Jarrett McHale 1-25, Bryson Ormsbee 1-19, Jake Pate 1-7, Braden Bragg 1-(-5).
PP: Gavin Jeffers 1-7, Brooks Pearson 1-3.
^^^
Meigs 81, Belpre 36
|Belpre
|18
|12
|0
|6
|—
|36
|Meigs
|35
|27
|13
|6
|—
|81
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
M: Coulter Cleland 29 run (Matt Barr kick) 11:20
B: Jordan Martin 62 pass from Willis Starcher (pass failed) 11:02
M: Griffin Cleland 31 pass from Coulter Cleland (Barr kick) 10:41
M: Morgan Roberts 60 pass from Coulter Cleland (Barr kick) 9:55
B: Jordan Martin 25 run (kick blocked) 6:52
M: Conlee Burnem 72 run (Barr kick) 6:32
B: Jordan Martin 34 pass from Starcher (kick failed) 3:50
M: Coulter Cleland 34 run (Barr kick) 1:13
Second Quarter
M: Burnem 54 run (kick failed) 10:26
B: Jullian Martin 61 pass from Starcher (pass failed) 8:28
M: Burnem 6 run (Barr kick) 7:04
M: Jake McElroy 24 pass from Coulter Cleland (Barr kick) 5:21
B: Jordan Martin 52 run (pass failed) 3:31
M: Braylon Harrison 7 pass from Coulter Cleland (Barr kick) 2:10
Third Quarter
M: McElroy 17 run (kick failed) 6:07
M: Connor Imboden 58 punt return (Barr kick) 2:06
Fourth Quarter
B: Jordan Martin 19 pass from Luke Davis (pass failed) 5:28
M: Jake Martin 54 run (kick failed) 5:20
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|B
|M
|First Downs
|12
|13
|Rushes-Yards
|11-90
|19-312
|Pass Yards
|336
|224
|Total Yards
|426
|536
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-33-1
|8-10-0
|Penalties-Yards
|9-37
|7-65
RUSHING
B: Jordan Martin 7-85, Jullian Martin 1-11, Willis Starcher 2-0, Luke Davis 1-(-6).
M: Conlee Burnem 8-226, Coulter Cleland 3-62, Jake Martin 1-54, Jake McElroy 4-38, Wyatt Howard 1-10, Wade Howard 1-1, Seth Hagaman 1-(-5).
PASSING
B: Willis Starcher 10-17-0 249, Luke Davis 9-16-1 87.
M: Coulter Cleland 8-10-0 224.
RECEIVING
B: Jullian Martin 11-159, Jordan Martin 6-146, Braden Green 1-25, Nick Lambert 1-6.
M: Morgan Roberts 2-92, Jake McElroy 2-57, Griffin Cleland 1-31, Kolten Thomas 1-21, Conlee Burnem 1-16, Braylon Harrison 1-7.
^^^
River Valley 31, South Gallia 0
|SGHS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|RVHS
|6
|6
|12
|7
|—
|31
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
RV: Justin Stump 1 run (run failed) 10:17
Second Quarter
RV: Michael Conkle 41 pass from Stump (run failed) 2:18
Third Quarter
RV: Will Hash 22 pass from Stump (run failed) 7:11
RV: Hash 4 run (pass failed) 2:38
Fourth Quarter
RV: Hash 3 run (Andrew Huck kick) 6:49
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|SG
|RV
|First Downs
|6
|16
|Rushes-Yards
|42-65
|39-170
|Pass Yards
|0
|74
|Total Yards
|65
|244
|Comp-Att-Int
|0-4-0
|3-6-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-35
|7-50
|Fumbles-Lost
|4-2
|1-0
RUSHING
SG: Ean Combs 17-36, E.J. Siders 8-25, Greg Davis 4-8, Devin Siders 1-3, Bryson Stanley 1-0, Noah Cremeens 11-(-7).
RV: Michael Conkle 18-120, Justin Stump 13-45, Will Hash 6-31, Nathan Brown 2-4.
PASSING
SG: Noah Cremeens 0-3-0 0, Ean Combs 0-1-0 0.
RV: Justin Stump 3-6-0 74.
RECEIVING
SG: None.
RV: Michael Conkle 2-52, Will Hash 1-22.
^^^
Gallia Academy 34, Athens 0
|GAHS
|8
|19
|7
|0
|—
|34
|AHS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
GA: Hudson Shamblin 5 run (Hunter Shamblin pass from Brody Fellure) 2:05
Second Quarter
GA: Brody Fellure 1 run (pass failed) 10:11
GA: Hunter Shamblin 1 run (Caleb Stout kick) 8:16
GA: Fellure 6 run (kick failed) 2:36
Third Quarter
GA: Paolo Jones 3 run (Preslee Reed kick) 10:38
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|GA
|A
|First Downs
|19
|6
|Rushes-Yards
|36-236
|29-88
|Pass Yards
|131
|5
|Total Yards
|367
|93
|Comp-Att-Int
|7-10-0
|2-10-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-30
|4-20
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-1
|0-0
RUSHING
GA: Briar Williams 9-95, Brody Fellure 11-62, Hunter Shamblin 10-47, Hudson Shamblin 4-21, Paolo Jones 2-11.
A: Luke Brandes 13-56, Marcus Stevens 7-30, Alex Pero 6-6, Team 3-(-4).
PASSING
GA: Brody Fellure 7-10-0 131.
A: Marcus Stevens 1-3-0 6, Kaiden Bycofski 0-1-0 0, Luke Brandes 1-6-1 (-1).
RECEIVING
GA: Kenyon Franklin 3-79, Briar Williams 2-26, Joey Darnbrough 1-23, Mason Skidmore 1-3.
A: Luke Brandes 1-6, Alex Pero 1-(-1).