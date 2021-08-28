Blue Devils blank Athens, 34-0

THE PLAINS, Ohio — The best way to beat the heat?

Don’t be outside any longer than you need to be.

Visiting Gallia Academy had six different players score points en route to a running second half clock and also held Athens to just 93 yards of total offense on Friday during a 34-0 victory in a Week 2 non-conference matchup at Joe Burrow Stadium.

The Blue Devils (2-0) established leads of 8-0 and 25-0 after each of the first two quarters of play, and a Paolo Jones 3-yard run with 10:38 remaining in the third period put the guests over the 30-point threshold for a continuous clock the rest of the way.

Senior Preslee Reed — a first-year backup kicker from the girls soccer program — tacked on a successful point-after try that completed the scoring at 34-0.

Hudson Shamblin provided the guests with their initial lead following a 5-yard run at the 2:05 mark of the first quarter. Brody Fellure hit Hunter Shamblin with a successful 2-point conversion pass for an 8-0 advantage.

Fellure added second quarter touchdown runs of one yard and six yards, with Hunter Shamblin squeezing in a 1-yard scamper in between that resulted in 19 points and extended the Blue and White halftime cushion out to 25-0.

The Blue Devils outgained the Bulldogs (0-2) by a sizable 367-93 margin in total yards of offense, including a 236-88 edge on the ground and another 131-5 cushion through the air. GAHS also produced 19 of the 25 first downs in the contest.

Briar Williams led the Blue Devils with 95 rushing yards on nine carries, while Fellure added 62 yards on 11 attempts and also went 7-of-10 passing for 131 yards.

Kenyon Franklin led the wideouts with three catches for 79 yards, with Williams hauling in two passes for 26 yards as well. Jones also came up with an interception on the defensive side of things for GAHS.

Luke Brandes paced the AHS rushing attack with 56 yards on 13 carries and also caught one pass for six yards.

Gallia Academy returns to action Friday when it travels to Point Pleasant in the annual Battle for the Bridge contest at 7:30 p.m.

By Bryan Walters

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

