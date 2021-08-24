Rio Grande men slip past Wolves

CHICAGO, Ill. — Benjamin Cam Orellana scored a pair of goals to lead the University of Rio Grande to a 3-1 triumph over Cardinal Stritch University, Sunday afternoon, in non-conference men’s soccer action at Toyota Park.

The RedStorm, who are ranked No. 24 in the preseason NAIA coaches’ poll, improved to 2-0 with the win.

The Wolves, who received votes in the same preseason poll, were playing in their season opener.

Junior Charlie Chechlacz (Liecestershire, England) added the remaining marker for Rio, which had just seven shots in the contest – six of which were on frame.

Cam Orellana, a sophomore from Santiago, Chile, scored his first goal of the night in the 18th minute off an assist from freshman Gabriel Silva (Sao Luis, Brazil), while Chechlacz found the net off a feed from sophomore Sebastian Borquez (Santiago, Chile) in the 28th minute to give the RedStorm a 2-0 advantage.

Cardinal Stritch, which enjoyed a 10-7 edge in shots and a 4-3 advantage in corner kick chances, sliced the deficit in half in the 34th minute when Markus Hegermann scored off a pass from Simon Perez Cobo.

Cam Orellana added an insurance marker with his second score of the night in the 66th minute. Senior Ewan McLauchlan (Aroch, Scotland) was credited with an assist on the goal.

Freshman keeper Daniel Merino Correa (Madrid, Spain) had five saves in a winning effort for Rio Grande.

Alexandre Baranes stopped three shots in the loss for the Wolves.

Rio Grande returns to action on Saturday night when it hosts Indiana Wesleyan University for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Evan E. Davis Field.

Rio Grande’s Benjamin Cam Orellana (far left) scored two of the RedStorm’s three goals in Sunday’s 3-1 triumph over Cardinal Stritch University at Toyota Park in Chicago, Ill. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/08/web1_RIO-Ben.jpg Rio Grande’s Benjamin Cam Orellana (far left) scored two of the RedStorm’s three goals in Sunday’s 3-1 triumph over Cardinal Stritch University at Toyota Park in Chicago, Ill. Courtesy photo

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

