RedStorm men blank Cougars in opener

CHICAGO, Ill. — Sebastian Borquez scored one goal and assisted on another, helping the University of Rio Grande to a 2-0 win over Saint Xavier University, Friday night, in non-conference men’s soccer action at Deaton Field.

The contest was the season opener for both schools.

Borquez, a sophomore from Santiago, Chile, scored on an unassisted marker from in front of the net with 20:30 remaining in the first half to put the RedStorm in front to stay.

Borquez assisted on a goal by sophomore Benjamin Cam Orellana (Santiago, Chile) just 1:33 into the second half – a straightaway boot from 30 yards out to set the final score.

Rio Grande enjoyed an 18-4 edge in overall shots, including an 11-0 advantage in the first half, and had nine of 11 shots on goal in the match.

The 24th-ranked RedStorm also had a 7-2 advantage in corner kick opportunities.

Freshman Daniel Merino Correa (Madrid, Spain) had two saves in goal for Rio Grande.

Joel Estrada went the distance in net for the Cougars and was credited with seven stops.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

