Eastern rips through Bobcats, 39-8

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — Packing a powerful 1-2 punch.

Bryce Newland rushed for 192 yards and three scores, while Jayden Evans added 114 rushing yards and two touchdowns on Friday night as the Eastern football team cruised to a 39-8 victory over visiting Green in a Week 1 gridiron matchup at East Shade River Stadium.

The host Eagles (1-0) accumulated 367 yards of total offense in the wire-to-wire victory, which included 327 yards on the ground on 25 attempts.

EHS built leads of 14-0 and 33-0 after each of the first two quarters of play, then tacked on a 76-yard Brayden Smith punt return for a touchdown in the third for a commanding 39-0 cushion.

Evans and Newland had first quarter TD runs of 48 and 41 yards respectively, then Newland added scoring runs of 69 and 68 yards late in the first half for a 27-0 edge. Evans added a 42-yard TD run before halftime to increase the lead to 33 points at the break.

Nathaniel Branningan put the Bobcats (0-1) on the board with a 20-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Kaleb LaFollette added a conversion run on the point-after try to complete the 31-point outcome.

EHS had 11 of the 20 first downs in the contest and was the only team to convert any passing plays. Smith finished the night 3-of-7 passing for 40 yards, while GHS went 0-for-3 through the air.

The Eagles did commit two of the three turnovers in the game, although neither squad managed to pick off a pass.

Eastern travels to Willow Wood next week to face Symmes Valley in a non-conference matchup at 7 p.m.

Tornadoes topple Federal Hocking, 37-8

RACINE, Ohio — A balanced attack.

The Southern football team had five different players account for touchdowns before halftime as the hosts cruised to a 37-8 victory over Federal Hocking in the season opener for both programs at Roger Lee Adams Memorial Field.

The Tornadoes (1-0) built a 37-0 lead by the intermission, which included a trio of touchdown passes from Josiah Smith to three different receivers in the middle part of the first half.

SHS established an 8-0 lead with a Carson Reuter 4-yard run and a successful 2-point conversion, then Smith found Cade Anderson on a 28-yard scoring pass that gave the hosts a 15-0 lead after one period.

Damien Miller and Andy Doczi hauled in respective TD passes of nine and five yards from Smith for a 29-point edge, then Ryan Casto plunged in from two yards out for Southern’s final score of both the half and the game.

Ethan McCune hauled in a 33-yard scoring pass from Tyler Rogers in the fourth quarter. The Lancers (0-1) tacked on a successful 2-point conversion to complete the 29-point outcome.

The Tornadoes outgained the guests by a sizable 274-98 overall margin, including a 177-33 edge through the air. SHS claimed a 24-7 advantage in first downs and also recovered two of the three takeaways in the contest.

Smith completed 10-of-14 passes for 160 yards and three scores while also throwing one pick. Reuter led SHS with 58 yards on eight rushes, while Anderson hauled in three passes for a team-high 71 receiving yards.

McCune had the lone Lancer reception and also paced the ground attack with 35 yards on 13 carries.

Southern will host Wahama on Friday in a non-conference matchup at 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

