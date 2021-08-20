Belpre wins another TVC Hocking match

POMEROY, Ohio — More of the same.

After posting a 12-shot victory in the opening match of the season, the Belpre golf team cruised to another convincing win on Thursday — this time by 21 strokes — at the second Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division golf match held at Meigs Golf Course.

The Golden Eagles (10-0) recorded four of the five lowest individual rounds on the day en route to a winning 4-man tally of 154, which was 21 shots ahead of runner-up Waterford (8-2) and its final total of 175.

Eastern (6-4) was third overall with a 188, while Southern (4-6) placed fourth with a final tally of 200. Federal Hocking (2-8) was fifth with a 211, while Trimble (0-10) did not have enough players for a team tally.

All six teams finished in the exact same order of placement as the first round held at Riverside Golf Club earlier this week.

Blake Church of Belpre won medalist honors with a 2-over par round of 36. Teammate Jacob Ferrier was the overall runner-up with a 38. Carson Moore and Jacob Smeeks completed the winning tally for BHS with matching rounds of 40.

Ethan Short led EHS with a 43, while Colton McDaniel and Logan Bailey respectively added rounds of 44 and 50. Wyatt McCune completed the team score with a 51, while Emma Hayes added a 57.

Tanner Lisle led the Tornadoes with a 42, followed by Cruz Brinager with a 54 and Aaron Vance with a 52. Dylan Haye completed the SHS team tally with a 58, while Jesse Caldwell also shot a 63.

Gavin Brooker paced Waterford with a 39 and Mason Jackson led Fed Hock with a 41. Matt Reed paced the Tomcats with a 53.

Blue Angels second at Chillicothe tri-match

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — There still some distance to make up in regards to the reigning district champs.

The Gallia Academy girls golf team finished 11 shots off the pace set by Westfall on Thursday during a non-league tri-match with host Chillicothe at the Chillicothe Country Club in Ross County.

The Blue Angels ended the day with a 191, while Westfall posted a winning tally of 180. The Lady Cavaliers shot a 220 and finished third.

Maddi Shoults of Westfall won medalist honors with an even par round of 36. Abby Hammons of GAHS was the overall runner-up with a 44.

Maddi Meadows was next for the Blue Angels with a 46, while Emma Hammons added a 49. Grace Truance completed the GAHS tally with a 53.

Fischer led the Lady Cavaliers with a 51.

Defenders fall at Calvary Baptist

HURRICANE, W.Va. — At least they are back in action.

The Ohio Valley Christian soccer team returned to the pitch after a nearly 2-year hiatus, but host Calvary Baptist spoiled the festivities on Thursday with a 3-1 victory in the season opener for both clubs.

The visiting Defenders (0-1-0) never led as the Patriots (1-0-0) established a 1-0 halftime advantage, but Bradley Haley — thanks to a Cash Burnett assist — managed to knot things up at 1-all with a goal early in the second half.

CBA, however, caught a break three minutes later as OVCS scored an own goal that allowed the hosts to take a permanent 2-1 edge. Calvary added a successful penalty kick in the 73rd minute to wrap up the 2-goal outcome.

Calvary tops Lady Defenders

HURRICANE, W.Va. — The Ohio Valley Christian volleyball team took early leads in all three games, but host Calvary Baptist ultimately rallied and eventually cruised to a 25-12, 25-21, 25-9 victory on Thursday in a non-conference matchup.

The Lady Defenders (0-1) led 2-0, 3-0 and 1-0 through each of the first three sets, and the guests took their largest lead of the night at 7-3 in the middle contest, but the Lady Patriots (1-0) had an answer each time while rolling to a straight-game triumph.

Kenzie Childers led OVCS with six service points, followed by Makayla Anderson with five points and Christina Dong with four points. Madison Beaver and Ava Facemyer also added two points and one point, respectively, for the Lady Defenders.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

