RedStorm battles Marshall to scoreless draw

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande and Marshall University battled each other — and the sweltering heat — before settling on a scoreless draw, Friday morning, in exhibition men’s soccer action at Evan E. Davis Field.

The two teams played a pair of 45-minute periods, but elected not to play overtime.

The “B” game between the two schools, which was played simultaneously on the adjacent practice field, ended in a 1-1 deadlock with no overtime period.

The Thundering Herd, which was making its first appearance since winning the NCAA Division I national championship in May, outshot the RedStorm 16-7 overall and 6-0 in shots on goal.

Marshall’s first half lineup was comprised of its regular starting lineup — including All-American Vitor Dias — and head coach Chris Grassie’s club peppered Rio Grande goalkeeper Daniel Merino with 11 shots, five of which were on frame.

Merino made a trio of dazzling stops, though, to keep the Thundering Herd off the board.

The RedStorm managed five of their seven shots and three of their four corner kick chances after halftime, but failed to find the back of the net.

Merino went the distance in goal for Rio Grande, while Oliver Semmle played the first half and Cooper Blay was in net in the second half for Marshall.

The Thundering Herd is now 0-4-2 all-time in its six exhibition contests with head coach Scott Morrissey’s RedStorm.

Rio Grande's Diego Martinez steps in front of a pass intended for Marshall's Adam Lubell during Friday's exhibition men's soccer match at Davis Field in Rio Grande, Ohio. Randy Payton|Rio Grande Athletics

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

