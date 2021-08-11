RedStorm women picked 3rd in RSC soccer poll

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande was selected third in the 2021 River States Conference Women’s Soccer Coaches’ Preseason Poll released late Monday.

The RedStorm tallied 100 points in the balloting of the 12 head coaches in the conference.

Head coach Tony Daniels’ team finished 8-3-1 last year and joined Point Park and IU East at 8-2 RSC in the regular season.

Rio Grande returns a trio of first team All-RSC honorees, including freshman midfielder Lorna Campos – the league’s Newcomer of the Year last season. A native of Santiago, Chile, Campos started all 12 games and finished with five goals, five assists and 15 points.

Campos was joined on the first team by sophomore midfielder Trinity Hassey (Westerville, OH) and junior defender Ashton Snider (Lancaster, OH). Hassey scored five goals and had two assists for 12 points, while Snider had two goals and was regarded as the team’s top defensive player.

Also back is senior defender Parker Ruff (Lancaster, OH), who represented Rio on the All-RSC Second Team. She teamed with Snider to anchor the back end of the RedStorm defense and also scored one goal.

Indiana University East was once again tabbed as the favorite in the poll. The Red Wolves earned 117 total points and eight of the 12 first-place votes.

IU East won its second straight RSC Championship postseason tournament this past spring. The postseason was moved to spring 2021 due to COVID-19. The Red Wolves engineered a record of 11-4-1, 8-2 RSC last year and defeated Asbury (Ky.) in the RSC finals to qualify for the NAIA national tournament.

Point Park (Pa.) University came in second in the preseason poll with 112 points and three first-place votes. The Pioneers were the No. 1 seed in the RSC Championship in 2020-21 at 8-6 overall, 8-2 RSC and were among the last four teams left in the conference playoffs.

Behind Rio Grande, WVU Tech was picked fourth with 84 votes followed by conference newcomer Ohio Valley (W.Va.) University (70) and Ohio Christian University (67) in fifth and sixth, respectively, as the final teams predicted as playoff qualifiers. Ohio Valley received the final first-place vote.

Indiana University Kokomo received 64 votes to lead the second group of six teams in the 12-team league.

There are two new teams to the RSC this year with St. Mary-of-the-Woods (Ind.) coming in along with Ohio Valley.

Rio Grande’s Lorna Campos and her RedStorm teammates have been picked third in the River States Conference preseason soccer coaches’ poll. Campos was the RSC Newcomer of the Year last season, helping Rio to an 8-3-1 finish. (Courtesy|Justyce Stout) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/08/web1_RIO-Lorna.jpg Rio Grande’s Lorna Campos and her RedStorm teammates have been picked third in the River States Conference preseason soccer coaches’ poll. Campos was the RSC Newcomer of the Year last season, helping Rio to an 8-3-1 finish. (Courtesy|Justyce Stout)

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.