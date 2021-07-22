Lancaster pulls away from Post 39, 14-4

LANCASTER, Ohio — The streak is over, but the series is still alive.

The Meigs Post 39 baseball team had its five-game winning streak come to an end Wednesday at Beavers Field, with Lancaster Post 11 returning from the losers bracket for a 14-4 victory in the Region 6 American Legion tournament.

Lancaster — the away team in the game — led 2-0 after three singles in the opening inning, and added a third run after an error in the second.

Post 39 got on the board in the third inning, when Matthew Blanchard scored on an Andrew Dodson sac-fly.

In the top of the fourth inning, however, Post 11 pushed across five runs on four hits, including one which ricocheted off of Blanchard on the mound, forcing him to leave the game.

Meigs got three runs back in the bottom of the fourth, with Ethan Stewart scoring on an RBI double by Conner Ridenour, Matt Gilkey scoring on a wild pitch, and Ridenour scoring on a Coltin Parker single.

Post 39 left the bases loaded in the fifth inning, before leaving runners at first and second in the sixth, and going away in order in the seventh.

Lancaster pulled away with three runs in the fifth inning, and three more in the top of the sixth.

Winkler earned the pitching victory in four innings for Post 11, striking out two batters.

Blanchard took the loss in 3.2 innings, striking out seven. Chase Barber pitched three innings of relief and struck out a pair, while Alex Pierce struck out the only batter he retired.

Ridenour led Post 39 at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI. Colton Reynolds went 2-for-4 in the setback, while Stewart doubled once and scored once. Blanchard, Dodson, Pierce, Gilkey and Parker each singled once, with Blanchard and Gilkey scoring runs, while Dodson and Parker had an RBI apiece.

Leading Post 11, Rowland was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, while Amnal was 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs. Stadwick, Hyme and Goetz were both 2-for-4, with two runs scored and two RBIs by Stadwick, and three runs scored apiece by Hyme and Goetz.

On Thursday, these teams meet for a third night in a row on Beavers Field, where one team will secure its spot in the State tournament.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Post 39 relief pitcher Chase Barber tags a Post 11 runner at the plate, during Wednesday’s Region 6 game at Beavers Field in Lancaster, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/07/web1_7.23-Barber.jpg Post 39 relief pitcher Chase Barber tags a Post 11 runner at the plate, during Wednesday’s Region 6 game at Beavers Field in Lancaster, Ohio. Post 39 left fielder Alex Pierce follows through after contact, during a 14-4 loss on Wednesday in Lancaster, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/07/web1_7.23-wo-Pierce.jpg Post 39 left fielder Alex Pierce follows through after contact, during a 14-4 loss on Wednesday in Lancaster, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Post 39 center fielder Conner Ridenour attempts to throw out a Post 11 runner, during Wednesday’s Region 6 game at Beavers Field in Lancaster, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/07/web1_7.23-wo-Ridenour.jpg Post 39 center fielder Conner Ridenour attempts to throw out a Post 11 runner, during Wednesday’s Region 6 game at Beavers Field in Lancaster, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Post 39 shortstop Ethan Stewart rounds first base on a fourth inning double, during Wednesday’s Region 6 game at Beavers Field in Lancaster, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/07/web1_7.23-wo-Stewart.jpg Post 39 shortstop Ethan Stewart rounds first base on a fourth inning double, during Wednesday’s Region 6 game at Beavers Field in Lancaster, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports)