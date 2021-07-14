Post 39 sweeps Jackson, 3-2

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — A little closer, but nothing changed since the first go-round.

The Meigs Post 39 baseball team — which swept Jackson Post 81 in a season-opening twinbill on June 5 — met with the Apple City squad again on Tuesday at Meigs High School, with Post 39 squeaking out a 3-2 victory in eight innings.

Jackson — the home team in the game — took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second, as Ingalls made it home on a one-out bases-loaded walk. Post 39 (10-9) escaped the jam without allowing any more damage, however, with a fielder’s choice grounder, followed by a flyout.

Post 39 took a 2-1 lead in the top of the very next inning, as Matthew Blanchard doubled home Lukas Finlaw and then scored on a Coltin Parker single.

Post 81 tied the game in the home half of the third, however, with a two-out single from Landon bringing Frisby home to score.

Meigs didn’t make it back into scoring position until the seventh inning, but left the runner on second.

Jackson left a runner on third in the bottom of the sixth, and had a runner thrown out at the plate trying to tag-up from third in the following inning.

Post 39 ended the scoreless drought in the top of the eighth, with Chase Barber scoring on a sac-fly from Blanchard.

Post 81 got the potential game-tying run to second base in the bottom of the eighth, but couldn’t move him farther and fell 3-2.

Andrew Dodson was the winning pitcher of record, with one strikeout in two innings of relief. Matt Gilkey pitched the first six frames for the Blue and White striking out seven.

Bartoe took the pitching loss, striking out five in a complete game for Jackson.

Leading Meigs at the plate, Parker was 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Blanchard doubled once, scored once and drove in two runs. Finlaw and Conner Ridenour recorded a hit apiece in the win, with Finlaw scoring once.

Stanley and Seals had two hits apiece to lead Jackson, with a double by Stanley. Frisby and Landon both singled once, with a run scored by Frisby and an RBI from Landon.

Post 39 take a three-game winning streak into Glouster on Thursday.

