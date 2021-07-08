Wahama lands 5 on LKC baseball teams

Wahama had five players chosen to the All-Little Kanawha Conference baseball teams for the 2021 campaign, as voted on by the coaches within the two divisions.

The White Falcons — who went 11-13 overall and 6-4 in LKC play — had a pair of first team honorees and a second team selection, as well as a pair of honorable mention picks.

Being Wahama’s first official season as members of the LKC — since the 2020 spring campaign was wiped out due to coronavirus concerns — all five players are first-time selections to the all-league squad.

Junior Ethyn Barnitz and sophomore Aaron Henry were named to the first team, respectively, as a catcher and an infielder.

Barnitz hit .338 for the year with 10 extra-base hits to go along with 18 RBIs and 24 runs scored in 22 games. Henry hit a team-best .346 in all 24 games and added team-highs of 27 hits and 23 RBIs while also scoring 23 times.

Sophomore Logan Roach was a second team choice in the outfield after hitting .317 and scoring a team-best 28 runs.

Junior Zachary Fields and freshman Bryce Zuspan were respectively named to the honorable mention squad as a utility player and as a pitcher.

Fields hit .224 and had just 15 hits in 24 games, but knocked in a dozen runs and also drew a team-high 18 walks.

Zuspan went 4-0 in 14 appearances on the mound, allowing 18 runs (12 earned) and 28 hits over 34 innings of work. Zuspan struck out 35 and walked 10 while amassing a 2.47 earned run average.

South Harrison’s Frank Tate was named coach of the year after his squad won the 2021 LKC championship. Leewood Molessa of Williamstown and Logan Ross of South Harrison shared the player of the year honors.

Below is the full 2021 All-LKC baseball list.

2021 All-LKC baseball teams

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers: Ty Walton, Tyler Consolidated; Leewood Molessa, Williamstown; Tyler Baldwin, Braxton County.

Catchers: Ethyn Barnitz, Wahama; Kolton Kniceley, Braxton County.

Infielders: Maxwell Molessa, Williamstown; Zach Feathers, South Harrison; Isaiah Mowery, Braxton County; Grant Krajeski, Clay County; Aaron Henry, Wahama.

Outfielders: Jayden Helmick, Tyler Consolidated; Logan Ross, South Harrison; Brady Ankrom, Williamstown; Austin Hawkins, Roane County.

Utility: Caden Hall, South Harrison.

Co-Players of the Year:

Leewood Molessa (Williamstown) and Logan Ross (South Harrison).

Coach of the Year:

Frank Tate, South Harrison.

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers: Quentin Owens, Ritchie County; Jason Clayton, St. Marys; Josh Thomascheck, South Harrison.

Catchers: Trevor Powell, Williamstown; Josiah Demoss, St. Marys.

Infielders: Weston Henderson, Tyler Consolidated; Cole Ellis, Roane County; Ashton Miller, Ravenswood; Garrit Smith, Wirt County; Lane Eppling, Roane County.

Outfielders: Levi Swiger, Doddridge County; Logan Roach, Wahama; Wyatt Norman, St. Marys; Isaiah Lambert Ritchie County.

Utility: Logan Conely, Braxton County.

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitchers: Bryce Zuspan, Wahama; Jacob DeHaven, Doddridge County.

Catchers: Garrett Cunningham, Ritchie County; Zade Billings, Tyler Consolidated; Anthony Anglin, Ravenswood; Phillip Brown, Clay County; Lane Epling, Roane County.

Infielders: Beau Liston, Braxton County; Sam Miller, St. Marys.

Utility: Brayden Wilson, St. Marys; Cameron Taylor, Ravenswood; Zachary Fields, Wahama; Hayden Brown, Tyler Consolidated; Brayden Coleman, Williamstown; Justin Herrod, South Harrison.

Editor’s Note: Ohio Valley Publishing has not yet received the 2021 All-LKC softball list from the Little Kanawha Conference.

