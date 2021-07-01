Point duo named all-state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Point Pleasant came away with two selections on the 2021 Class AA all-state baseball teams, which was released Thursday by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

The senior duo of Kyelar Morrow and Joel Beattie were both named to the first team, respectively, as a pitcher and a catcher.

Beattie hit six homers and drove in 28 runs while posting a batting average of .453 and also scoring 22 times.

Morrow went 8-2 in 15 appearances, including 11 starts, and allowed 39 runs (14 earned) over 65.2 innings of work. The right-hander struck out 82, walked 26 and had a 1.49 earned run average on the season.

The Big Blacks went 21-10 overall and were eliminated in a Game 3 scenario against eventual state champion Logan in the Region IV championship. PPHS won the double-A Region IV, Section 1 title for a second straight postseason as well.

Both Point Pleasant selections are first time honorees at the state level in baseball.

Dawson Maynard of Logan was named the first team captain and Brady Whitacre of Frankfort was the second team captain.

A look at the 2021 Class AA baseball teams, as voted on by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Collin Cottrell, Sissonville; Cole Peschl, East Fairmont; Kyler Morrow, Point Pleasant; Carson Deeb, Bluefield.

Catcher: Parker Redden, Shady Spring; Joel Beattie, Point Pleasant.

Infield: Michael McKinney, Independence; Matthew Toops, Herbert Hoover; Xavier Lopez, Robert C. Byrd; Brayden Arcuri, Lincoln; Nick Hamrick, Philip Barbour.

Outfield: Atticus Goodson, Independence; Korbin Bostic, Logan,; Hunter Patterson, Oak Glen.

Utility: Clay Basham, Independence; Dawson Maynard, Logan (captain); Jace Rinehart, North Marion; Peyton Stover, Winfield.

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher: Tyler Fenwick, Logan; Alex Epling, Scott; Will Hunt, Lewis County; Tyler Kelley, Weir.

Catcher: Brady Whitacre, Frankfort (captain); Nick Grayam, Herbert Hoover.

Infield: Hunter Harmon, Bluefield; Dylan Griffith, Sissonville; Nick George, Robert C. Byrd; Riley Nicholas, Nicholas County; Alex Johnston, Shady Spring.

Outfield: Levi Cassidy, Wayne; Brandon Wiley, Bluefield; Jeremiah Carpenter, Lincoln.

Utility: Cameron Cade, Wayne; Griffin Miller, Scott; Spencer Kenney, WestSide; Alex Wilson, Philip Barbour.

HONORABLE MENTION

Noah Broadwater, Keyser; Carson Brown, Independence; Kerry Collins, Bluefield; Tanner Cook, Robert C. Byrd; Cody Cooper, Philip Barbour; Elijah Farrington, Independence; Coby Gorby, Lincoln; Dylan Grant, Scott; Gage Harman, Robert C. Byrd; Clay Hershberger, East Fairmont; Matthew Hutson, Liberty Harrison; Chase Jackson, Wayne; Will Kirkendall, Chapmanville; Andy Lester, Independence; Grant Lowther, Robert C. Byrd; Andrew Lynch, Frankfort; Griffin Miller, Scott; Thatcher Poteat, Shady Spring; Brayden Queen, Wayne; Jake Ramey, Logan; Bryson Redmond, Bluefield; Brandon Simpson, Wyoming East; Carson Stotler, Berkeley Springs; Kobey Taylor-Williams, PikeView; Andrew Westfall, Frankfort; Garrett Williamson, Logan; David Young, Shady Spring; Konner Lowe, Logan; Darrick Broadwater, Keyser.

Point Pleasant senior Kyelar Morrow, right, releases a pitch during Game 1 of the Region IV championship series against Logan on June 13 in Logan, W.Va.

Seniors Beattie, Morrow named first team in Class AA

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

