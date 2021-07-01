Post 39 tops Athens, 9-2

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — The bats warmed up on what has proven to be the hottest day of the summer.

Meigs Post 39 belted out 13 hits and reeled off nine unanswered runs Tuesday while snapping a 2-game losing skid with a 9-2 victory over visiting Athens Post 21 in an American Legion baseball contest at Meigs High School.

Post 39 (6-7) found themselves in an early 2-run hole as Athens benefited from a bases-loaded walk and an error, but the hosts countered by plating at least one run in each of their first five innings at the plate.

Meigs rallied quickly in its half of the first as Andrew Dodson singled home Matthew Blanchard, then Dodson came around on a Matt Gilkey double and error that made it 2-all.

Gilkey also scored on that same error, which ultimately proved to be the game-winning run as Post 39 built a 3-2 edge.

Coltin Parker doubled home Blanchard in the bottom of the second for a 4-2 edge, then Chase Barber and Bailey Jones each provided RBI sacrifice flies in the third for a 6-2 advantage.

Parker again doubled home Blanchard in the fourth for a 7-2 lead. Conner Ridenour provided a sacrfice fly to left field that later allowed Parker to tag up and score for an 8-2 cushion through four complete.

Blanchard completed a 4-hit day with an RBI single in the fifth that allowed Hunter Wood to score the final run of the 9-2 triumph.

Meigs outhit Post 21 by a 13-5 overall margin and committed only one of the three errors in the contest.

Dodson was the winning pitcher of record after allowing two earned runs and five hits over five innings of work. Dodson struck out nine and walked three.

Blanchard had an RBI and a team-high three runs scored to go along with the four hits, while Parker added three hits and a pair of RBIs. Gilkey and Wood also had two safeties apiece in the victory.

Stephens paced Athens with two hits and scored a run. Welsh had a hit and scored once, while Niese added an RBI.

Meigs Post 39 returns to action over the weekend with at least a trio of games at Beavers Field in Lancaster.

