Wahama trio named all-state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mason County came away with three selections on the 2021 Class A all-state baseball teams, which was released Wednesday by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

The White Falcons — who went 11-13 and won the Region IV, Section 2 title this spring — came away with all three area choices. Hannan did not have a player represented on the squad this season.

Junior Ethyn Barnitz was named to the first team as a catcher, while freshman Bryce Zuspan was a second team selection as a pitcher. Sophomore Logan Roach was also named as a second team outfielder for WHS.

All three White Falcon selections are first time honorees at the state level in baseball.

Isaac VanMeter of Moorefield was named the first team captain and Evan Sayre of Charleston Catholic was the second team captain.

A look at the 2021 Class A baseball teams, as voted on by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Jacob Hufford, Charleston Catholic; Evan McDade, Greenbrier West; Andrew Hazlewood, James Monroe; Ty Walton, Tyler Consolidated.

Catcher: Ethyn Barnitz, Wahama; Tommy Davis, South Harrison.

Infield: Isaac VanMeter, Moorefield (captain); Josh Jenkins, Sherman; J.W. Armstrong, Charleston Catholic; Caleb Blevins, Man; Caleb Nutter, Buffalo.

Outfield: Chase Hurley, Man,; Logan Ross, South Harrison; Jayden Helmick, Tyler Consolidated.

Utility: Cy Persinger, Midland Trail; Hayden Baldwin, Moorefield; Leewood Molessa, Williamstown; Michael Toepfer, Wheeling Central.

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher: Josh Thomaschek, South Harrison; Jakob Smith, Buffalo; Karson Reed, Moorefield; Bryce Zuspan, Wahama.

Catcher: Alex Miller, East Hardy; Dylan Knight, Doddridge County.

Infield: Maxwell Molessa, Williamstown; Holden Allen, Sherman; Cameron Kisamore, Pendleton County; Evan Sayre, Charleston Catholic (captain); Nathan Haeberle, Cameron.

Outfield: Silas McKeever, Magnolia; Logan Fox, Summers County; Logan Roach, Wahama.

Utility: Isaiah Gardner, Pendleton County; Christian Fluharty, Hundred; Brady Ankrom, Williamstown; Noah Boggs, Sherman.

HONORABLE MENTION

Andrew Anglin, Ravenswood; Dustin Bailey, Tolsia; Chase Barkley, Williamstown; Nik Blackburn, Tolsia; Jason Clayton, St. Marys; Seth Cullers, Petersburg; Garrett Cunningham, Ritchie County; Zach Feathers, South Harrison; Caden Hall, South Harrison; Justin Herrod, South Harrison; Gene Hutchinson, Notre Dame; Levi Jones, Summers County; Gabe Lopez, Notre Dame; Johnathan Mallow, Petersburg; Cody Moore, James Monroe; Quentin Owens, Ritchie County; Bo Persinger, Midland Trail; Cooper Ridgway, James Monroe; Cameron Taylor, Ravenswood; Chris Vines, Midland Trail; Josh Wilson, Tolsia.

