Wahama rallies past Lady Vikings, 6-5

Sophomore Morgan Christian completed a 4-run bottom of the seventh with a 3-run homer, allowing Wahama to rally back and hold on for its first-ever state softball victory on Tuesday during a 6-5 decision over Petersburg in the opening round of the Class A championships held at Craft Field in South Charleston. Wahama trailed 1-0 after the second inning and was down 2-0 through three complete, but the Lady Falcons (25-0) tied things in the top of the sixth with a 2-out, 2-RBI double off the bat of Deborah Miller. Petersburg loaded the bases in its half of the sixth and benefited from a miscommunication on a shallow 1-out pop-up that allowed Braylee Corbin to come home for a 3-2 edge, but an Amber Wolfe single with one away in the seventh allowed Mikie Lieving to come home for a 3-all contest. Christian followed with her heroic 2-out blast that gave WHS its first-ever lead at the state tournament. The Lady Vikings (21-6) added two runs and had the bases loaded in their half of the seventh, but a groundout to second ultimately completed the thrilling 1-run triumph. Wahama will face Ritchie County (22-5) in the winner’s bracket final at approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday night. RCHS — which was shutout three times by Wahama this year by a combined 16-0 count — defeated Midland Trail (20-5) in the other Class A opener by a 9-1 margin. A more in-depth look at the Wahama-Petersburg game will be made available online later and will appear in the Thursday sports edition of the Point Pleasant Register. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports)

