The start of something special

Members of the Wahama softball team made history on Tuesday by taking the field in the program’s first-ever Class A state appearance in an opening round contest against Petersburg at Craft Field in South Charleston. The Lady Falcons (24-0) entered the single-A championships as the only unbeaten team in the field, and WHS made that state debut roughly 30 minutes after the conclusion of the Ritchie County and Midland Trail contest. Wahama will play twice on Tuesday and, pending those outcomes, will finish up the Class A tournament on Wednesday. Complete results of the Lady Falcons’ historic opening day run will be available in the Thursday sports editions of the Point Pleasant Register, Gallipolis Daily Tribune and The Daily Sentinel. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports)

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/06/web1_6.23-WAH-Start.jpg