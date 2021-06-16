Lady Falcons top Man, 2-0 in Game 1

HARTFORD, W.Va. — One big swing, and now just one win away.

The Wahama softball team went up 1-0 in the best-of-three series for the Class A, Region IV championship, defeating guest Man 2-0 after a two-run home run by Emma Gibbs in the sixth inning on Tuesday in Mason County.

The Lady Hillbillies (18-3) put a runner on third base in the top of the opening inning, but didn’t reach third again until the finale.

Wahama (23-0) had its first runner in scoring position after an Amber Wolfe double in the fourth inning. The Lady Falcons’ next hit came with one out in the bottom of the sixth, a double from Mikie Lieving. Gibbs followed with a home run to left field, for the hosts’ 2-0 lead.

Ashlee Tomblin led off the top of the seventh with a single, moved into scoring position on a grounder, and made it to third on a two-out Olivia Ramsey single. However, Lieving struck out the potential go-ahead run and gave the Lady Falcons the lead in the series.

Lieving struck out seven batters in total, pitching the complete game and earning victory for Wahama. Morgan Cooper also struck out seven in a complete game for MHS, taking the loss.

Lieving and Wolfe were both 2-for-3 with a double, with Lieving scoring a run, while Gibbs went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run.

Cooper doubled once for the guests, while Ramsey, Tomblin, Kalilla Collins and Kiersten Ellis each singled once.

The Lady Falcons now have 14 shut outs on the year, and have outscored opponents 197-to-21. Man had won four straight games headed into play, all in shut out fashion.

WHS has a chance to win the Class A, Region IV championship on Wednesday at Man.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Wahama senior Emma Gibbs (right) flips to junior Lauren Noble (19) to start a double-play, during the Lady Falcons’ 2-0 victory in the Class A Region IV tournament on Tuesday in Hartford, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/06/web1_6.17-WAH-DP.jpg Wahama senior Emma Gibbs (right) flips to junior Lauren Noble (19) to start a double-play, during the Lady Falcons’ 2-0 victory in the Class A Region IV tournament on Tuesday in Hartford, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Wahama senior Victoria VanMatre throws to first base in front of teammate Amber Wolfe, during the Lady Falcons’ 2-0 victory to start regional play on Tuesday in Hartford, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/06/web1_6.17-wo-WAH-VanMatre.jpg Wahama senior Victoria VanMatre throws to first base in front of teammate Amber Wolfe, during the Lady Falcons’ 2-0 victory to start regional play on Tuesday in Hartford, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Wahama junior Bailee Bumgarner (5) catches a flyball, during the Lady Falcons’ 2-0 victory over Man in the Class A Region IV tournament on Tuesday in Hartford, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/06/web1_6.17-wo-WAH-Bumgarner.jpg Wahama junior Bailee Bumgarner (5) catches a flyball, during the Lady Falcons’ 2-0 victory over Man in the Class A Region IV tournament on Tuesday in Hartford, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Wahama sophomore Mikie Lieving (left) tags a base runner in between second and third, during the Lady Falcons’ 2-0 victory on Tuesday in Hartford, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/06/web1_6.17-wo-WAH-Lieving.jpg Wahama sophomore Mikie Lieving (left) tags a base runner in between second and third, during the Lady Falcons’ 2-0 victory on Tuesday in Hartford, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

