Post 39 turns back Glouster Post 414

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — A Sunday sweep.

The American Legion Post 39 baseball team defeated visiting Glouster Post 414 by counts of 4-3 and 10-3 in a double-header on Sunday at Meigs High School.

An error and a pair of grounders gave the guests a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but a Matt Gilkey RBI single in the bottom half tied the game at one. However, Post 414 (1-4) reestablished the lead after a two-out error in the top of the second.

Post 39 (4-0) tied the game with a Zane Loveday RBI single in the bottom of the fourth, but the guests were back in front on a Tabor Lackey RBI double in the following frame.

The hosts tied it at three in the bottom of the sixth inning, with Coltin Parker scoring on a Wyatt Hoover sac-fly. Matthew Blanchard led off the home seventh with a double, and then scored the game-winning run on a single from Andrew Dodson.

Dodson was the winning pitcher in a complete game, striking out five batters. Maleek Williams took the pitching loss in two innings of relief. Blayton Cox pitched the first four frames for the visitors, striking out a pair.

Dodson led the hosts at the plate, going 3-for-4 with an RBI. Hunter Wood was 2-for-3 and scored once, Blanchard doubled once and scored once, while Loveday, Gilkey and Ethan Stewart each singled once, with Gilkey and Loveday picking up RBIs.

Lackey led the guests, going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, while Cox and Bryce Downs both singled once, with Cox scoring two runs.

After no hits in the first two innings of the second game, Post 39 broke through in a big way, scoring five times on four walks and three hits. After a bases-loaded walk for the game’s first run, Gilkey singled home two runs, and Parker doubled home two more.

Post 414 got three runs back after two walks, a hit and an error in the following frame, but the hosts answered all-3 runs in the bottom of the fourth. Blanchard led off the inning with a double and then scored on a double from Stewart. Wild pitches brought Stewart and Alex Pierce home, making the advantage 8-3.

Post 39 added a run in each of the next two innings, with Pierce driving in Colton Reynolds in the fifth, and Wood scoring on a wild pitch in the sixth.

Gilkey was the winning pitcher of record, striking out three in four innings. Parker went the rest of the way for the hosts, striking out one. Wes Carpenter took the loss in three frames, striking out five batters.

Blanchard, Parker and Stewart each doubled once, with Blanchard scoring twice, Parker driving in two runs, while Stewart scored once and drove in one. Pierce and Reynolds both singled once and scored twice, with Pierce driving in two runs. Gilkey, Wood and Loveday had a single and a run scored apiece in the win.

Jarvis, Austin Wisor, Brandon Burdette and Drew Harris each had a single for Post 414, with Wisor earning an RBI, and Harris scoring a run.

Post 39 will be on the field again at Parkersburg on Wednesday.

Andrew Dodson delivers a pitch, during Post 39's 4-3 victory on Sunday at Meigs High School in Rocksprings, Ohio. Zane Loveday hits an RBI single to right field, during Post 39's 4-3 victory on Sunday at Meigs High School in Rocksprings, Ohio. Matthew Blanchard (left) turns the middle part of a 3-6-3 double-play, during Post 39's one-run victory on Sunday in Rocksprings, Ohio. Hunter Wood (right) slides into second in front of Collin Jarvis (left), during the opening game of Sunday's American Legion twinbill on Sunday in Rocksprings, Ohio.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

