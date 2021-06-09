Webb named to NFCA All-America 2nd team

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Rio Grande junior outfielder Taylor Webb is among 37 student-athletes from 26 different institutions to be named 2021 National Fastpitch Coaches Association NAIA All-Americans.

The selections were announced by the Association announced Monday afternoon.

Webb, a native of Willow Wood, Ohio, batted .436 with a team-high 11 home runs and 70 runs batted in. She also led the RedStorm in hits (95), doubles (25) and total bases (161), while ranking second in runs scored (54).

Webb, who went 15-for-26 (.577) with six doubles, three homers and eight RBI in Rio’s eight post-season contests, also ranked second nationally in hits, RBI and total bases and was third nationally in doubles.

Rio Grande finished 47-16 following a loss to Milligan (Tenn.) University in the championship game of the Lawrenceville (Ga.) Bracket in the opening round of the NAIA National Tournament.

NFCA All-Region and All-American athletes must be nominated by their NFCA-member head coach, are voted for by the coaches in their region or division, and ultimately selected by elected All-American committee members to receive this prestigious accolade. These honorees are in the top 1% of student-athletes competing during the 2021 season.

Back-to-back national champion Southern Oregon University led the way with five All-Americans. Oregon Institute of Technology, the 2021 national runner-up followed with three honorees. Taking home two apiece were Aquinas College, Campbellsville University, Central Methodist University, Georgia Gwinnett College and Olivet Nazarene University.

Joining SOU with multiple first teamers was Olivet Nazarene, garnering two accolades.

Southern Oregon’s Allie Stines was named the Diamond Sports/NFCA Catcher of the Year, while Ave Maria University’s Kalie Romig was the recipient of the New Balance / NFCA Golden Shoe Award.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

