Lady Falcons fend off Ravenswood, 10-1

HARTFORD, W.Va. — The Lady Falcons certainly blasted their way through the sectional.

The top-seeded Wahama softball team capped off its Class A Region IV, Section 2 championship with a 10-1 mercy rule victory over Ravenswood on Monday in Mason County, with senior Emma Gibbs hitting the club’s sixth home run of the postseason to end the game in the bottom of the the fifth inning.

The Lady Falcons (22-0) — who have now played seven games since last trailing — took the with one out in the second inning on Monday, with an RBI single from Deborah Miller. With two outs in the frame, Mikie Lieving hit a two-run triple, followed by RBI singles from Gibbs and Lauren Noble, making Wahama’s lead 5-0.

Ravenswood got a run back with Blake Thompson scoring on a double-steal in the top of the third. However, the Lady Falcons went up 7-1 with a two run single from Lieving with two outs in the bottom of the inning.

After a scoreless fourth, Bailee Bumgarner walked and Mikie Lieving doubled, setting the table for Gibbs’ three-run home run to seal the 10-1 victory.

Lieving earned the pitching victory with one strikeout in a complete game. Reaygan Tribett took the pitching loss for the guests, striking out one in 2.2 frames.

Leading Wahama at the plate, Lieving was 4-for-4 with a triple, a double, two runs scored and four runs batted in, while Gibbs was 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, two runs scored and four RBIs. Emma Knapp singled once and scored twice in the win, while Miller and Noble both singled once and drove in a run.

Thompson, Emily Curtis, Hattie Kennedy and Emily Wratchford had a single apiece for the Red Devilettes, with Thompson scoring their lone run.

Following the sectional championship, Lady Falcons head coach Chris Noble admitted his team has bigger goals this postseason.

“It’s real satisfying, but that’s not what we’re after,” said Coach Noble. “We’re after the next couple steps.”

This marks the Lady Falcons’ fourth win over the Red Devilettes, with wins of 9-0 and 6-0 in the regular season, as well as a 9-4 postseason victory. Coach Noble acknowledged the added difficulty in playing such a familiar foe, but noted the teams’ errorless defense got them through it.

“The more you play a team, the more chances you’re giving them to have a good game against you,” said Coach Noble. “They had a good hitting game tonight, but we played good defense.”

In their 22-game win-streak, the Lady Falcons have outscored opponents 195-to-21.

Members of the Wahama softball team pose for a photo after winning the Class A Region IV, Section 2 championship on Monday in Hartford, W.Va. WHS junior Lauren Noble grabs a pop-up near second base, during the Lady Falcons' 10-1 victory in the Class A Region IV, Section 2 final on Monday in Hartford, W.Va. Wahama's Amber Wolfe (6) greets Bailee Bumgarner (5) in the fifth inning of the Lady Falcons' 10-1 victory on Monday in Hartford, W.Va. WHS sophomore Mikie Lieving doubles in the fifth inning of the Lady Falcons' 10-1 victory on Monday in Hartford, W.Va. Wahama senior Emma Gibbs blasts a three-run home run to cap off the Lady Falcons' 10-1 victory in the Class A Region IV, Section 2 championship game on Monday in Hartford, W.Va.

By Alex Hawley

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

