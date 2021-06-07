Lady Knights fall in sectionals

The Point Pleasant softball team had its postseason run come to an end in less than 24 hours, falling to host Sissonville 8-0 in the Class AA Region IV, Section 2 winners’ bracket final on Friday, before a 18-13 setback in an elimination game on Saturday afternoon at Winfield.

The Lady Knights (16-12) — who also fell to Sissonville (15-4) by an 8-0 tally on April 13 — were held to a pair of hits, and just three total baserunners on Friday, with singles by Rylee Cochran and Havin Roush in the second and fourth innings respectively, and Hayley Keefer drawing a walk in the third.

An Aly Soblit home run gave the hosts a 1-0 lead in the opening inning, and the Lady Indians weer up 3-0 after two hits and a walk in the second frame.

Sissonville doubled its lead with three runs on three hits and an error in the third inning, and then capped off the 8-0 mercy rule win with two runs on two hits and two walks in the bottom of the fifth.

Madison Legg was the winning pitcher of record with three strikeouts in a complete game for SHS. Krysten Stroud took the loss in two innings for PPHS. Rylee Cochran pitched the remainder for the Lady Knights, striking out two.

Emma Meade led the hosts at the plate, going 2-for-3 with an RBI. Seven Lady Indians claimed a hit apiece, with a home run by Soblit, and doubles from Legg and MaKenzie Raines. Legg, Autumn Bailey and Gracelynn Hill each scored two runs in the win, while Taylor Oxley had a game-best two RBIs.

On Saturday, the Lady Generals (20-5) — who were sent to the losers’ bracket by PPHS on Thursday — took a 2-0 lead after two hits and a walk in the bottom of the second inning.

Point Pleasant took a 5-2 lead in the next frame, highlighted by a three-run home run from Emma Harbour.

Winfield got two runs back on a Kenzie Hale home run in the bottom of the third, but the guests were up 6-4 after two hits, two walks and an error in the fourth.

The Lady Knights went up 9-4 with a three-run double by Harbour in the top of the fifth, but Winfield plated nine runs on in the bottom of the inning, featuring a grand slam from Faith Gaylor.

Point Pleasant rallied for four runs with five straight two-out hits in the sixth inning, tying the game at 13.

However, WHS took advantage of two hits, two walks and two errors, scoring five times in the bottom of the sixth.

Maci Boggess was the winning pitcher in 3.2 innings of relief for Winfield, striking out five, including all-3 batters she faced in the seventh inning.

Cochran took the loss in 1.2 innings of relief for PPHS, striking out one. Madilyn Keefer pitched the first four innings for the Lady Knights, striking out four batters, while Krysten Stroud struck out one in .1 innings of relief.

Harbour led the Point Pleasant offense, going 4-for-4 with a home run, a double, a run scored a seven runs batted in. Cochran went 3-for-4 with a double, four runs scored and an RBI, while Roush was 2-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI. Kaylee Byus and Tayah Fetty both doubled once, with Fetty scoring once and driving in one run. Kylie Price singled once, scored twice and drove in one run, while Hayley Keefer singled once and scored once.

Hale led the Lady General offense, going 3-for-5 with a home run, and three RBIs. Gaylor, Georgia Moulder, Kennedy Dean and Lola Barber had two hits apiece for WHS, with Gaylor driving in a team-best five runs, while Moulder, Dean and Barber scored three runs apiece.

Point Pleasant junior Tayah Fetty (34) throws to first base in front of freshman Kaylee Byus (1), during the Class AA Region IV, Section 2 winner’s bracket final on Friday in Sissonville, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/06/web1_6.8-PP-Fetty.jpg Point Pleasant junior Tayah Fetty (34) throws to first base in front of freshman Kaylee Byus (1), during the Class AA Region IV, Section 2 winner’s bracket final on Friday in Sissonville, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Point Pleasant’s Krysten Stroud (44) pitches during the Class AA Region IV, Section 2 winner’s bracket final on Friday in Sissonville, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/06/web1_6.8-wo-PP-Stroud.jpg Point Pleasant’s Krysten Stroud (44) pitches during the Class AA Region IV, Section 2 winner’s bracket final on Friday in Sissonville, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports PPHS junior Hayley Keefer throws the ball in from centerfield, during the Lady Knights’ 8-0 loss on Friday in Sissonville, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/06/web1_6.8-wo-PP-Keefer.jpg PPHS junior Hayley Keefer throws the ball in from centerfield, during the Lady Knights’ 8-0 loss on Friday in Sissonville, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports PPHS junior Rylee Cochran singles in the second inning of the Lady Knights’ 8-0 loss on Friday in Sissonville, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/06/web1_6.8-wo-PP-Cochran.jpg PPHS junior Rylee Cochran singles in the second inning of the Lady Knights’ 8-0 loss on Friday in Sissonville, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Point Pleasant freshman Kaylee Byus (left) catches a flyball, during the Lady Knights’ 8-0 loss on Friday in Sissonville, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/06/web1_6.8-wo-PP-Byus.jpg Point Pleasant freshman Kaylee Byus (left) catches a flyball, during the Lady Knights’ 8-0 loss on Friday in Sissonville, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

