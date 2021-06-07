Post 39 sweeps twinbill

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — The Meigs Post 39 baseball team started the 2021 season in style, defeating Jackson Post 81 13-3 and 10-5 in a double-header on Saturday in Meigs County.

The Rangers (2-0) were down 1-0 to start the year, but scored three runs on three hits and three walks in the bottom of the first and never trailed again.

Post 39 scored two more runs after three consecutive one-out singles in the second inning, and then led 8-1 after three runs on five hits in the third.

Post 81 began to fight back with a run in the fourth and three more in the fifth, but Post 39 scored twice in the home half of the sixth to cap off the 10-5 victory.

Matthew Blanchard was the winning pitcher of record, striking out six batters in four innings. Andrew Dodson struck out three in 1.2 innings of relief, while Colton Reynolds struck out a pair in .2 innings.

Cardwell took the loss for Post 81, striking out three in three innings.

Leading Post 39 at the plate, Ethan Stewart was 3-for-3 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs, and Coltin Parker was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Blanchard, Dodson and Matt Gilkey were each 2-for-4, with two runs scored and an RBI apiece for Blanchard and Dodson, and a pair of RBIs by Gilkey.

Reynolds, Conner Ridenour and Hunter Wood had a hit apiece in the win, with a run scored and an RBI from Ridenour, and two RBIs by Wood.

Mershon led the guests, going 3-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs. Stanley, Frisby, Cardwell and Eggers each had one hit in the setback

The Rangers plated nine runs in the opening frame of the second game, highlighted by a two-run home run from Stewart. Post 81 got two runs back in the top of the second, but the hosts manufactured a run in the bottom of the inning for a 10-2 lead.

The guests scored their final run in the top of the third, but the Rangers got the run back in the home half. Post 39 capped off the 13-3 mercy rule victory with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Gilkey was the winning pitcher with four strikeouts in four innings of work. Mershon took the loss in a complete game, striking out two for Post 81.

Ridenour led the Rangers at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. Wood went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI, Pierce was 2-for-4 and scored a game-best three runs, while Ethan Stewart was 1-for-2 with a home run and a game-best three RBIs. Parker, Reynolds, Blanchard, Gilkey and Dodson each singled once in the win, with two RBIs apiece from Reynolds and Blanchard, two runs scored by Blanchard, and one run scored by each Parker, Reynolds, Gilkey and Dodson.

Mershon doubled once and drove in a run for the guests, while Cardwell, Bartoe and Eggers each had a single.

By Alex Hawley

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

