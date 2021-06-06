Rio Grande roundup

RedStorm well-represented on RSC scholar baseball, softball teams

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande is well-represented on the 2021 River States Conference Baseball & Softball Scholar-Athlete Teams.

The conference honored 112 baseball and 94 softball student-athletes, including 10 members of the RedStorm baseball team and 11 members of the Rio softball team.

Baseball honorees included graduate seniors Zach Kendall (Troy, OH) and Jon Erhard (Newark, OH); seniors Kent Reeser (Miamisburg, OH), Eli Daniels (Minford, OH) and Trey Meade (Seaman, OH); sophomore Andrew Mershon (Patriot, OH); and freshmen Trey Carter (Wheelersburg, OH), Josh Faro (Gallipolis, OH), Deric King (Springfield, OH) and Trenton Overturf (West Frankfort, IL).

Members of the RedStorm softball team who were recognized included seniors Morgan Santos (Dayton, OH), Clara Janofa (Salem, OH), Kayla Slutz (Navarre, OH) and Raelynn Hastings (Commercial Point, OH); juniors Shelby Schmitt (Fairfield, OH), Taylor Webb (Willow Wood, OH), Zoe Doll (Minford, OH) and Lexi Hart (Johnstown, OH); sophomores Emily Crossen (Ashland, OH), Chase Arndt (Clyde, OH) and Cierra Roberts (Bidwell, OH).

To be named, student-athletes must have a 3.25 grade-point average or higher, have at least two semesters of attendance prior to the current term, participate in an RSC sport and be nominated by their institution.

Asbury (Ky.) University led RSC baseball with 16 team members named, while Carlow (Pa.) University led RSC softball with 14 selections.

The NAIA sponsors a similar award program of the NAIA-Daktronics Scholar-Athlete, which is awarded to juniors and seniors with a 3.50 GPA or higher.

Half-dozen Rio Grande golfers named RSC scholar-athletes

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande has placed three student-athletes on both the 2020-21 River States Conference Men’s & Women’s Golf Scholar-Athlete Teams.

The list of honorees announced by league officials recognizes 35 men’s and 26 women’s student-athletes.

The RedStorm was represented on the men’s list by junior Colton Blakeman (Piketon, OH) and sophomores Jensen Anderson (Racine, OH) and Ethan Mercer (Jackson, OH).

Rio’s honorees on the women’s squad included the junior trio of Abby Eichmiller (Vincent, OH), Hunter Rockhold (Clinton, OH) and Madison Duskey (Beverly, OH).

To be named, student-athletes must have a 3.25 grade-point average or higher, have at least two semesters of attendance prior to the current term, participate in an RSC sport and be nominated by their institution.

Midway (Ky.) University led RSC men’s golf with seven members named, while Midway and Brescia (Ky.) University tied for the women’s lead with five selections each.

The NAIA sponsors a similar award program of the NAIA-Daktronics Scholar-Athlete, which is awarded to juniors and seniors with a 3.50 GPA or higher.

Ten from Rio named RSC track & field scholars

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The River States Conference Men’s & Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Scholar-Athlete Teams honor 42 men’s and 63 women’s student-athletes for 2021.

The University of Rio Grande produced six of the men’s honorees and four of those on the women’s list.

Representing the RedStorm men were Austin Setty (Fairfield, OH), Eric Weber (Bidwell, OH), Finn Tomlin (Georgetown, OH), Josiah Edwards (South Webster, OH), Travis Hunt (New Paris, OH) and Tristan Janey (Crown City, OH). All are freshman.

The women’s honorees included junior Chase Davis (Huntington, WV) and the sophomore trio of Kat Root (Old Fort, OH), Samantha Miller (Greensprings, OH) and Sierra Cress (Greenville, OH).

To be named, student-athletes must have a 3.25 grade-point average or higher, have at least two semesters of attendance prior to the current term, participate in an RSC sport and be nominated by their institution.

Midway (Ky.) University had a league-high eight men’s outdoor members named and Brescia (Ky.) University led RSC women’s outdoor list with 12 honorees.

The NAIA sponsors a similar award program of the NAIA-Daktronics Scholar-Athlete, which is awarded to juniors and seniors with a 3.50 GPA or higher.

RSC soccer scholar-athletes include eight from Rio Grande

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The River States Conference Men’s & Women’s Soccer Scholar-Athlete Teams recognize 87 men’s and 115 women’s student-athletes for the 2020-21 school year.

The University of Rio Grande had five honorees on the men’s side and three on the women’s team.

On the men’s team, Rio was represented by seniors Connor Paine (Cornwell, England) and Silas Machado (Sao Paulo, Brazil), junior Cristobal Encina (Santiago, Chile), and the sophomore duo Rodrigo Basso (Santiago, Chile) and Sebastian Borquez (Santiago, Chile).

The RedStorm’s women’s honorees included senior Chase Davis (Huntington, WV) and sophomores Rachelle Wolford (Marysville, OH) and Trinity Hassey (Westerville, OH).

To be named, student-athletes must have a 3.25 grade-point average or higher, have at least two semesters of attendance prior to the current term, participate in an RSC sport and be nominated by their institution.

Midway (Ky.) University led men’s soccer list with 14 team members, while Brescia (Ky.) University led the women’s soccer team with 15 members named.

The NAIA sponsors a similar award program of the NAIA-Daktronics Scholar-Athlete, which is awarded to juniors and seniors with a 3.50 GPA or higher.