Point sending 27 athletes to state meet

WINFIELD, W.Va. — Point Pleasant scored a pair of runner-up efforts in the final standings and will officially be sending 27 athletes to the state tournament next weekend following the completion of the 2021 Class AA Region IV track and field championships on Thursday night at Winfield High School.

Both the Black Knights and the Lady Knights placed came in behind only Winfield in the final standings, though the margin was considerable in both competitions.

The Lady Generals posted a winning mark of 242, while the Lady Knights were second out of seven scoring teams with 95 points.

The Winfield boys, on the other hand, finished the day with 165 points, with PPHS coming in as the runner-up out of seven scoring teams with 147 points.

The Black Knights came away with six event titles — including four of those from relays — and have 17 athletes headed to state in 19 events. The Point boys also earned three at-large qualifiers for state during the Region IV meet.

The 4×100 relay team of Gavin Jeffers, Jonathan Griffin, Trey Peck and Preston Taylor captured first place with a time of 45.22 seconds. Jeffers, Griffin, Peck and Tyson Richards also won the 4x200m relay with a mark of 1:34.93.

Jeffers, Griffin, Hector Castillo and Brayden Randolph claimed first in the 4×400 relay (3:37.32), while Peck, Ian Wood, Luke Derenberger and Brayden Wise won the 4×110 shuttle hurdles (1:03.05).

Castillo, Sean Wilson, Braxton Watkins-Lovejoy and Trenton Murphy also advanced to state in the 4×800 relay with a third place effort of 9:51.55.

Cody Schultz won the discus event with a throw of 159 feet, 1 inch. Derenberger also captured the high jump (5-6) title and was second in the long jump (18-2).

Taylor was the 100m dash (11.52) and 200m dash (23.20) runner-up, while Griffin was second in the 400m dash with a mark of 51.45 seconds. Cael McCutcheon was second in the pole vault with a height of 13 feet even.

Castillo was third in the 800m run (2:14.70), Wise was third in the 110m hurdles (17.02) and Jeffers was third in the pole vault (10-0).

Wood earned a pair of at-large bids by placing fourth in both the 110m hurdles (17.67) and the 300m hurdles (44.51). West Baker was fourth in the shot put (43-2) and picked up an at-large bid, while Brayden Connolly was seventh in the discus (119-11) and earned an at-large bid as well.

The Lady Knights came away with five event crowns and have 10 athletes headed to state in 13 events. The Point girls also earned five at-large qualifiers for state during the Region IV meet.

Elicia Wood scored over half of the first place efforts for PPHS after winning the high jump (5-4), 100m hurdles (16.01) and 300m hurdles (48.59). Addy Cottrill also won crowns in both the shot put (39-6.5) and discus (136-7) events.

Kayla Butler was second in the shot put (35-6) and Katelynn Smith was third in the long jump with a distance of 14 feet, 1 inch. Wood, Smith, Skyla Hall and Kendall Connolly were also third in the 4×102.5 shuttle hurdles relay with a time of 1:10.56.

Kianna Smith earned a pair of at-large bids after placing fourth in both the shot put (29-10) and discus (88-2) events, while Hall, Katelynn Smith, Ella Hunt and Brooke Warner picked up an at-large bid in the 4×100 relay with fourth place time of 54.98 seconds.

Hall was fifth and earned an at-large bid in the pole vault (8-0), while Kady Hughes was fifth and earned an at-large bid in the 800m run (2:36.93).

The 2021 WVSSAC track and field championships will be held Wednesday through Saturday at Laidley Field on the campus of the University of Charleston.

Visit runwv.com for complete results of the Class AA Region IV championships held Thursday at Winfield High School.

