Wahama, Hannan both headed to state meet

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Mason County will have 14 athletes competing in a combined 13 state events next weekend following the conclusion of the 2021 Class A Region IV track and field championships held Wednesday night at Parkersburg South High School.

Both Wahama and Hannan will be represented at the state tournament next weekend at Laidley Field, a first for the two programs simultaneously since the 2009 campaign.

Wahama had nine boys qualify in eight separate events, while the girls landed four individuals in four different events. Hannan also secured its first state qualifier in a single event since Travis Bowman accomplished the feat in both the long jump and the high jump back in 2009.

Freshman Miranda Smith earned the honors for the Lady Wildcats after placing third in the 400m dash with a time of 1:15.99. Smith accounted for half of the HHS points scored as the Lady Cats were ninth out of nine teams with 12 points.

Buffalo won the Region IV girls title with 140 points, with Sherman placing second with 115 points. Wahama ended up seventh overall with 34 points.

Abbie Lieving captured a pair of Region IV crowns in the high jump (4-10) and long jump (15-10.75) events, while Lacey Neal scored a third place finish in the 100m dash (13.73) to secure a spot at state.

The quartet of Lieving, Neal, Olivia Brooks and Michaela Hieronymous also advanced in the 4x100m relay with a runner-up finish of 56.35 seconds.

Buffalo (183) and Sherman (98) again finished 1-2 in the boys meet, with Wahama placing fourth out of eight scoring teams with 76 points. Hannan did not score a point in the boys competition.

Rowen Gerlach claimed a pair of Region IV titles in the shot put (42-3) and discus (121-9) events, while Josiah Lloyd won the 1600m run with a mark of 4:59.56. Lloyd also secured his crown by four one-hundreths of a second over the runner-up placer.

Ryker Humphreys was second in the 110m hurdles (19.37) and Josh Frye was the 400m dash runner-up with a time of 55.68 seconds.

The 4x110m shuttle hurdles relay squad of Humphreys, Lloyd, Rocky Kearns and Josh Roque posted a winning time of 1:11.70.

Lloyd, Humphreys, Frye and Jackson Young were second in the 4x400m relay (4:02.06), while Kearns, Young, Owen Richardson and William Jackson earned an at-large bid in the 4x800m relay with a fourth place time of 10:00.41.

The 2021 WVSSAC Class A track and field championships will be held Wednesday through Saturday at Laidley Field on the campus of the University of Charleston.

Visit runwv.com for complete results of the Class A Region IV championships held Wednesday at Parkersburg South High School.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

