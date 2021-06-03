Wahama holds off Red Devils, 11-10

MASON, W.Va. — The White Falcons’ first inning out put was enough, but just barely.

The Wahama baseball team plated 11 runs in the opening inning of Wednesday’s Class A Region IV, Section 2 tournament game at Claflin Stadium, where the top-seeded hosts held on for a 11-10 victory over visiting Ravenswood.

WHS (10-11) — which split the regular season series with the Red Devils (6-17) — got things started with a two-run double by Aaron Henry, who then scored on a grounder from Trey Ohlinger. The next three White Falcons scored on bases loaded walks, and then Ethyn Barnitz cleared the bases with a grand slam over the left field fence.

Ethan Gray doubled home Henry for the White Falcons’ 11th run of the inning, but was ultimately stranded on third. WHS didn’t make it into scoring position again until the seventh inning, when a it had a runner thrown out at third.

Ravenswood began to battle back in the second inning, with a two-run double from Cameron Taylor, followed by RBI singles from Ben Queen and Ashton Miller.

After a scoreless third, RHS plated six runs in the fourth inning, starting with an RBI double from Luke Alfred. A bases loaded walk brought the next run in, and an error led the next three around to score. A sac-fly from Drew Hunt brought the guests to within a single run, but the Red Devils didn’t make it past second base again and fell 11-10.

Zachary Fields was the winning pitcher of record in three innings for Wahama, striking out a trio. Henry picked up the save with three strikeouts in two shut out innings of relief, while Bryce Zuspan pitched two middle innings of relief and struck out two.

Hunt took the loss in .1 innings for Ravenswood, striking out one. Peyton Wolfe pitched 5.2 innings of relief and also struck out one.

Henry led the White Falcons at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs. Barnitz scored another run to go along with his grand slam, while Gray doubled once, scored once and drove in one run. Zuspan and Chandler McClanahan both singled once, scored once and drove in a run in the win.

Ravenswood was led by Queen, who was 4-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI. Miller and Hunt both singled twice and scored once, with two RBIs and one RBI respectively. Taylor doubled once, scored twice and drove in two runs, Alfred doubled once, scored once and drove in one, while Wolfe singled once and scored once in the setback.

The White Falcons are now just a win away from the Class A Region IV, Section 2 title, and will host an opponent to be determined on Saturday.

Wahama junior Ethyn Barnitz blasts a grand slam, during the first inning of the White Falcons' 11-10 victory on Wednesday in Mason, W.Va. Wahama freshman Bryce Zuspan tracks down a ball in right field, during the Class A Region IV, Section 2 tournament on Wednesday in Mason, W.Va. Wahama's Aaron Henry (10) slides safely into second base, during the White Falcons' 11-10 victory on Wednesday in Mason, W.Va. Wahama sophomore Ethan Gray (9) makes it to first base after a dropped third strike, during the White Falcons' 11-10 victory on Wednesday in Mason, W.Va.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

