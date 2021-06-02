Lady Falcons get past Gilmer County, 8-2

HARTFORD, W.Va. — The streak hits 20 as the tournament run begins.

The top-seeded Wahama softball team won its postseason-opener 8-2 over guest Gilmer County on Tuesday in Mason County, improving to 20-0 on the season.

The Lady Falcons — who outscored teams 168-to-13 in the regular season — were up 3-0 an inning into Tuesday’s Class A, Region IV, Section 2 second round game, with a sac-fly from Lauren Noble, followed by RBI singles from Victoria VanMatre and Emma Knapp.

Wahama doubled its lead in the third inning, with a home run by Noble, an RBI single from Deborah Miller, and Morgan Christian scoring on a wild pitch.

A leadoff home run by Mikie Lieving in the next inning gave the hosts a 7-0 lead.

Gilmer County (12-11) got two runs back on a Jada Gray single in the top of the sixth, but Lieving blasted another solo home run in the bottom half, capping off the 8-2 victory.

Lieving was the winning pitcher in a complete game for Wahama, walking one and striking out eight.

Carrah Ferguson took the pitching loss in a complete game for the guests, walking a pair.

Leading the Red and White at the plate, Lieving was 4-for-4 with two home runs, two doubles, three runs scored and two RBIs, while Noble was 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, two RBIs and one run scored. Knapp went 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI in the win, while Miller, Christian and VanMatre had a hit apiece, with a run scored by Christian and an RBI apiece for Miller and VanMatre.

Gray and Malaysia Morgan had two hits apiece to lead Gilmer County, with two RBIs from Gray and a double by Morgan. Mikayla Taylor, Emma Taylor and Bayley Frashure each singled once in the setback, with a run scored by Frashure.

The Lady Falcons continue postseason play at home on Wednesday.

Alex Hawley

